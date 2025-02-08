San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score (Feb. 7) | 2024-25 NBA season

The Charlotte Hornets put an end to their six-game losing streak in dramatic fashion on Friday night, securing a 117-116 victory over the new-look San Antonio Spurs. Miles Bridges sealed the win with a clutch corner 3, and while De’Aaron Fox answered with a triple of his own, he released it after the buzzer, making Charlotte’s victory official.

Bridges led the way with 25 points, shooting 10-for-18 from the field, including 3-for-6 from deep, with the game-winner among them. LaMelo Ball put up 24 points and 10 assists, while Nick Smith Jr. contributed 19 points.

KJ Simpson and Seth Curry added 12 points each for the Hornets, who were active at the trade deadline but had to play without their new acquisitions.

Despite Fox’s clutch shot-making, the Spurs came up just short. Fox finished with 22 points and six assists, while Victor Wembanyama recorded 22 points and 11 rebounds.

However, it was rookie Stephon Castle who stole the show, erupting for 33 points on 10-for-15 shooting in the loss.

Below is the box score for the San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Devin Vassell 34:27 15 4 1 5 13 38.5 4 7 57.1 1 2 50.0 1 3 1 0 1 1 19 Harrison Barnes 22:18 8 4 2 4 9 44.4 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 1 1 0 0 0 -3 Victor Wembanyama 33:38 16 11 3 7 20 35.0 1 9 11.1 1 1 100 3 8 0 5 1 2 -1 De'Aaron Fox 32:32 22 2 6 9 17 52.9 2 5 40.0 2 4 50.0 0 2 4 0 0 3 -7 Chris Paul 26:56 6 1 6 2 4 50.0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 2 -5 Jeremy Sochan 23:33 11 12 2 4 8 50.0 0 0 0.0 3 3 100 5 7 0 0 1 2 -1 Julian Champagnie 19:13 3 0 2 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 1 1 100 0 0 1 0 1 1 -9 Keldon Johnson 16:17 2 0 0 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 2 2 100 0 0 0 0 0 0 -5 Stephon Castle 31:06 33 4 2 10 15 66.7 3 5 60.0 10 11 90.9 1 3 0 0 4 2 7 TOTALS 116 50 24 42 92 45.7 12 39 30.8 20 24 83.3 13 25 8 5 8 13 -

Charlotte Hornets player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- DaQuan Jeffries 29:59 4 5 5 2 9 22.2 0 4 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 2 1 1 2 4 2 Miles Bridges 34:41 25 7 2 10 18 55.6 3 6 50.0 2 2 100 1 6 1 1 0 0 7 Moussa Diabaté 33:14 9 15 6 4 10 40.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 100 7 8 0 0 1 2 -4 Nick Smith Jr. 33:59 19 6 5 8 13 61.5 2 5 40.0 1 1 100 1 5 0 0 3 1 3 LaMelo Ball 36:12 24 4 10 9 26 34.6 4 11 36.4 2 2 100 1 3 0 0 3 3 8 KJ Simpson 19:14 12 3 3 5 9 55.6 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 3 0 0 0 3 -12 Seth Curry 21:23 12 4 2 4 8 50.0 4 6 66.7 0 0 0.0 0 4 1 0 1 3 7 Tidjane Salaün 17:59 8 5 0 3 4 75.0 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 1 4 0 1 1 3 -10 Taj Gibson 13:19 4 4 0 2 4 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 2 1 1 0 3 4 TOTALS 117 58 33 47 101 46.5 17 38 44.7 6 6 100 16 37 4 4 11 22 -

San Antonio Spurs vs Charlotte Hornets: Game recap

The San Antonio Spurs’ new star duo, Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, had their second challenge on Friday night, going up against the Charlotte Hornets in LaMelo Ball’s return from injury. Charlotte was active at the trade deadline, but their new acquisitions weren’t available for this matchup.

The game started with fireworks, as Wembanyama opened the scoring with a fadeaway, only for Ball to respond with a jumper of his own.

The Hornets jumped out to an early lead, and while Wembanyama’s and-one play cut the deficit to five, Charlotte answered with a blistering 17-3 run, capped by a KJ Simpson 3-pointer.

By the end of the first quarter, the Hornets led 34-22.

As the second quarter unfolded, Ball increased his total to 17 points, while Wembanyama climbed to 12.

Both teams scored 28 points apiece in the period, allowing Charlotte to maintain a 12-point lead heading into halftime.

After three quarters, the Hornets remained in control, leading 92-81.

The Spurs mounted a late comeback, tying the game at 114-all with 42 seconds remaining, thanks to a Fox jumper.

Fox then gave San Antonio their first lead since 2-0 with another mid-range jumper, putting the Spurs ahead 116-114 with just eight seconds left.

Ball then drove into the lane, drawing defenders, before kicking it out to Bridges, who buried the game-winning 3 from the corner.

Fox managed to knock down a 3 at the other end, but the buzzer had already sounded, sealing Charlotte’s thrilling victory.

