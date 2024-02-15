San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are going head-to-head for the third time this season on Wednesday. San Antonio, which lost the previous two games, will be hoping to break through against Dallas on the road. Victor Wembanyama will spearhead the Spurs’ attempt to get their first win in the season series.
Wembanyama was joined by Jeremy Sochan to carry the Spurs to a fast start. Behind their efforts, they raced to a 32-25 first-quarter lead. Luka Doncic played well but it took a little time to get his teammates going.
Doncic finally had Kyrie Irving step up to start the second period. "Uncle Drew" overcame a sluggish first few minutes to help "Luka Legend" cut down San Antonio's early advantage.
The first half was a seesaw battle with the Dallas Mavericks taking a 56-51 lead heading into the halftime break.
Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 20 points while Sochan backed him up with 10. San Antonio will need Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson to step up to keep Dallas within striking distance in the second half.
Kyrie Irving top scored for the Mavericks with 17 points while Luka Doncic added 15.
