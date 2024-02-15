San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14, 2024

  • home icon
San Antonio Spurs v Dallas Mavericks
San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are going head-to-head for the third time this season on Wednesday. San Antonio, which lost the previous two games, will be hoping to break through against Dallas on the road. Victor Wembanyama will spearhead the Spurs’ attempt to get their first win in the season series.

Wembanyama was joined by Jeremy Sochan to carry the Spurs to a fast start. Behind their efforts, they raced to a 32-25 first-quarter lead. Luka Doncic played well but it took a little time to get his teammates going.

Doncic finally had Kyrie Irving step up to start the second period. "Uncle Drew" overcame a sluggish first few minutes to help "Luka Legend" cut down San Antonio's early advantage.

The first half was a seesaw battle with the Dallas Mavericks taking a 56-51 lead heading into the halftime break.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats

San Antonio Spurs game player stats

Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 20 points while Sochan backed him up with 10. San Antonio will need Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson to step up to keep Dallas within striking distance in the second half.

Here are the Spurs' first half stats:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julian Champagnie5211002-31-20-0
Jeremy Sochan10413024-71-21-2
Victor Wembanyama20330207-132-54-5
Tre Jones2300001-60-30-0
Devin Vassell6441012-90-12-3
Zach Collins0430010-20-20-0
Sandro Mamukelashvili0000000-00-00-0
Cedi Osman0120000-10-10-0
Keldon Johnson0100110-40-30-0
Malaki Branham2 0 10001-20-00-0
Blake Wesley6 0 20002-30-12-2
Devonte GrahamHas not entered game

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Kyrie Irving top scored for the Mavericks with 17 points while Luka Doncic added 15.

Here are the Mavericks' player stats in the first half:

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
PJ Washington0310010-10-00-0
Daniel Gafford2400011-20-00-0
Kyrie Irving17640118-131-50-0
Luka Doncic15562035-121-64-4
Josh Green8110003-32-20-0
Tim Hardaway Jr.5211032-41-20-0
Derrick Jones Jr.0100010-10-00-0
Dwight Powell3000001-20-01-2
Dereck Lively II4310201-30-02-2
Jaden Hardy2200101-30-20-0
Marcus Morris

Has not entered game
Olivier Maxence-ProsperHas not entered game
AJ LawsonHas not entered game
Brandon WilliamsHas not entered game

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game player ratings

(There are no player ratings yet as of this writing)

San Antonio Spurs game player ratings

Dallas Mavericks game player ratings

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!

Quick Links

