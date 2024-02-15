San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Game Player Stats and Ratings for February 14, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are going head-to-head for the third time this season on Wednesday. San Antonio, which lost the previous two games, will be hoping to break through against Dallas on the road. Victor Wembanyama will spearhead the Spurs’ attempt to get their first win in the season series.

Wembanyama was joined by Jeremy Sochan to carry the Spurs to a fast start. Behind their efforts, they raced to a 32-25 first-quarter lead. Luka Doncic played well but it took a little time to get his teammates going.

Doncic finally had Kyrie Irving step up to start the second period. "Uncle Drew" overcame a sluggish first few minutes to help "Luka Legend" cut down San Antonio's early advantage.

The first half was a seesaw battle with the Dallas Mavericks taking a 56-51 lead heading into the halftime break.

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game player stats

San Antonio Spurs game player stats

Victor Wembanyama led all scorers with 20 points while Sochan backed him up with 10. San Antonio will need Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson to step up to keep Dallas within striking distance in the second half.

Here are the Spurs' first half stats:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Julian Champagnie 5 2 1 1 0 0 2-3 1-2 0-0 Jeremy Sochan 10 4 1 3 0 2 4-7 1-2 1-2 Victor Wembanyama 20 3 3 0 2 0 7-13 2-5 4-5 Tre Jones 2 3 0 0 0 0 1-6 0-3 0-0 Devin Vassell 6 4 4 1 0 1 2-9 0-1 2-3 Zach Collins 0 4 3 0 0 1 0-2 0-2 0-0 Sandro Mamukelashvili 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0 0-0 0-0 Cedi Osman 0 1 2 0 0 0 0-1 0-1 0-0 Keldon Johnson 0 1 0 0 1 1 0-4 0-3 0-0 Malaki Branham 2 0 1 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 0-0 Blake Wesley 6 0 2 0 0 0 2-3 0-1 2-2 Devonte Graham Has not entered game

Dallas Mavericks game player stats

Kyrie Irving top scored for the Mavericks with 17 points while Luka Doncic added 15.

Here are the Mavericks' player stats in the first half:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- PJ Washington 0 3 1 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 Daniel Gafford 2 4 0 0 0 1 1-2 0-0 0-0 Kyrie Irving 17 6 4 0 1 1 8-13 1-5 0-0 Luka Doncic 15 5 6 2 0 3 5-12 1-6 4-4 Josh Green 8 1 1 0 0 0 3-3 2-2 0-0 Tim Hardaway Jr. 5 2 1 1 0 3 2-4 1-2 0-0 Derrick Jones Jr. 0 1 0 0 0 1 0-1 0-0 0-0 Dwight Powell 3 0 0 0 0 0 1-2 0-0 1-2 Dereck Lively II 4 3 1 0 2 0 1-3 0-0 2-2 Jaden Hardy 2 2 0 0 1 0 1-3 0-2 0-0 Marcus Morris Has not entered game Olivier Maxence-Prosper Has not entered game AJ Lawson Has not entered game Brandon Williams Has not entered game

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks game player ratings

