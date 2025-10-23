  • home icon
  San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:07 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks Player Stats and Box Score (Oct. 22) | 2025-26 NBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The San Antonio Spurs and the Dallas Mavericks opened their 2025-26 campaign with a highly anticipated showdown on Wednesday. Victor Wembanyama's long-awaited return from deep vein thrombosis recovery started on the road against Cooper Flagg, Anthony Davis and Co. The Spurs ruled out De'Aaron Fox, but Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle were all good to go.

The first quarter rekindled the Davis-Wembanyama rivalry. AD tallied 10 points, five rebounds and one assist to lead the Mavs to a 29-28 lead after 10 minutes. Wemby delivered 11 points, two rebounds and two blocks in eight minutes.

The first eight minutes of the second quarter were a defensive battle between the Mavs and the Spurs. Eventually, the Spurs surged ahead behind Wembanyama and Stephon Castle, who combined for 16 points in the period. San Antonio led 60-51 at halftime.

also-read-trending Trending
San Antonio Spurs vs Dallas Mavericks player stats and box score

Spurs player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Harrison Barnes711
Julian Champagnie021
Victor Wembanyama2180
Devin Vassell912
Stephon Castle1344
Keldon Johnson042
Carter Bryant000
Luke Kornet222
Jordan McLaughlin000
Dylan Harper821
Harrison Ingram----------
David Jones Garcia- - --------
Riley Minix- - --------
Bismack Biyombo- - --------
Mavericks player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis12101
P.J. Washington1010
Cooper Flagg060
Dereck Lively II421
Klay Thompson610
Dwight Powell000
Naji Marshall321
D'Angelo Russell622
Max Christie600
Ryan Nembhard403
Caleb Martin----------
Moussa Cisse--- --------
Brandon Williams- - --------
Jaden Hardy- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

About the author
Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Twitter icon

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

Edited by Michael Macasero
