San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 2 | NBA 2024-25 season

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Colorado for a one-game short road trip, as the Denver Nuggets host them at the Ball Arena. The teams go head-to-head for the final time as their regular season series is tied one apiece.

Ad

The Jan. 3 Spurs vs. Nuggets meeting was a thriller to the T. Nikola Jokic captivated the home crowd as he nearly achieved a triple-double with 41 points, 18 rebounds, and nine assists. However, Victor Wembanyama - with a 35-point, 18-rebound double-double - led San Antonio to a 113-110 victory over Denver.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The two Western Conference teams went against each other the next night. For the second night in a row, the Wemby-Jokic duel didn’t disappoint: 2024 Rookie of the Year Wembanyama notched a 20-point, 23-rebound double-double whereas three-time MVP Jokic registered 46 points, nine rebounds and 10 assists in the Nuggets's 122-111 overtime win.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Following the back-to-back, the teams have endured drastic changes. San Antonio has suffered significant setbacks, as De’Aaron Fox and Wembanyama are out with season-ending injuries. As a result, the Texan side has witnessed a massive dip in its performance, recently suffering five straight losses.

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Apr. 2

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to start with Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes, and Bismack Biyombo.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Bismack Biyombo Blake Wesley Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Sandro Mamukelashvili Jordan McLaughlin Malaki Branham

Ad

Denver Nuggets starting lineup and depth chart

The Denver Nuggets’ projected lineup includes Russell Westbrook, Jalen Pickett, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, and Nikola Jokic.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Russell Westbrook Jalen Pickett Christian Braun Aaron Gordon Nikola Jokic Trey Alexander Spencer Jones Hunter Tyson Peyton Watson Zeke Nnaji Vlatko Cancar DeAndre Jordan

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets Injury Reports for Apr. 2

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs will miss Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, who are sidelined for the remainder of the season. The team has also added Charles Bassey (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (back), listing them as “day-to-day.”

Denver Nuggets injury report

The Denver Nuggets are set to play their clash against the Spurs without the services of DaRon Holmes (Achilles) and Julian Strawther (knee). Starting lineup members Jamal Murray (hamstring) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal) have also been featured in the injury report, listed as “day-to-day.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback