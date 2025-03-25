San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 25 | NBA 2024-25 season

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs will travel to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons in an intra-conference tie. This will be their second and final meeting this season. In their previous matchup in February, the two teams played an enthralling match with the Pistons taking home an impressive 125-110 win at Frost Bank Center.

Ad

Tonight at Little Caesars Arena, the two teams face off with differing objectives. The Detroit Pistons aim to maintain their impressive performance and secure the sixth position in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Spurs are looking to extend their three-game unbeaten streak and make a late push for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Texan outfit is 13th in the Western Conference and is three games behind the Phoenix Suns in 10th. However, they will need to win their remaining games in hand and hope the teams above them lose a few games to qualify. The Spurs had an optimistic start to the season but the injuries they sustained derailed any hopes of a direct qualification.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Furthermore, the lack of consistency also hindered their chances this season as they have won three games in a row twice this term. Optimistically, one of those three game-winning runs is currently active with the Spurs beating the Raptors, the 76ers and the Lakers in their last three games.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons have been one of the best teams in the East and have been the surprise package of the league this season. After enduring their worst season ever last year, the Pistons have come back stronger than ever with young star Cade Cunningham leading the charge. Currently sixth in the standings, a win could take them above the Milwaukee Bucks in fifth as they hope to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Ad

After winning eight games in a row in February the Pistons have had a mixed bag in March. They have won seven games and lost six this month and will be looking to win back-to-back games after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in their last match.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report for Mar. 25

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Ad

The San Antonio Spurs have been unlucky with injuries in the latter half of the season. They will be without five players for the tie against the Pistons. Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (Finger) and Riley Minix (shoulder) are all out for the season.

Meanwhile, Charles Bassey (knee) is out for the game against the Pistons while Rising Star Stephon Castle is listed as questionable for the tie.

Detroit Pistons injury report

Ad

The Pistons, on the other hand, will be without three players although only Jaden Ivey (lower leg) is surely out for the tie. Alternatively, Cade Cunningham (calf) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) are listed as questionable and their availability will be game-time decisions.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 25

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

Ad

The San Antonio Spurs starting lineup should see Chris Paul and Julian Champagnie as the guards, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes as the forwards, while Bismack Biyombo will feature as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Blake Wesley Jordan McLaughlin SG Julian Champagnie Malaki Branham SF Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson PF Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili C Bismack Biyombo Jeremy Sochan

Ad

Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

The Detroit Pistons starting five should see Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley as the guards, Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris as the forwards, while Jalen Duren starts as the center.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Dennis Schroder Daniss Jenkins SG Malik Beasley Marcus Sasser Lindy Waters III SF Ausar Thompson Ronald Holland II PF Tobias Harris Simone Fontecchio C Jalen Duren Isaiah Stewart Paul Reed

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback