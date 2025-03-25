  • home icon
San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 25 | NBA 2024-25 season

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Mar 25, 2025 08:28 GMT
Feb 21, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket between San Antonio Spurs forwards Jeremy Sochan (10) and Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn
Feb 21, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) drives to the basket between San Antonio Spurs forwards Jeremy Sochan (10) and Julian Champagnie (30) during the second half at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, the San Antonio Spurs will travel to Michigan to face the Detroit Pistons in an intra-conference tie. This will be their second and final meeting this season. In their previous matchup in February, the two teams played an enthralling match with the Pistons taking home an impressive 125-110 win at Frost Bank Center.

Tonight at Little Caesars Arena, the two teams face off with differing objectives. The Detroit Pistons aim to maintain their impressive performance and secure the sixth position in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Spurs are looking to extend their three-game unbeaten streak and make a late push for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference.

The Texan outfit is 13th in the Western Conference and is three games behind the Phoenix Suns in 10th. However, they will need to win their remaining games in hand and hope the teams above them lose a few games to qualify. The Spurs had an optimistic start to the season but the injuries they sustained derailed any hopes of a direct qualification.

Furthermore, the lack of consistency also hindered their chances this season as they have won three games in a row twice this term. Optimistically, one of those three game-winning runs is currently active with the Spurs beating the Raptors, the 76ers and the Lakers in their last three games.

On the other hand, the Detroit Pistons have been one of the best teams in the East and have been the surprise package of the league this season. After enduring their worst season ever last year, the Pistons have come back stronger than ever with young star Cade Cunningham leading the charge. Currently sixth in the standings, a win could take them above the Milwaukee Bucks in fifth as they hope to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

After winning eight games in a row in February the Pistons have had a mixed bag in March. They have won seven games and lost six this month and will be looking to win back-to-back games after defeating the New Orleans Pelicans in their last match.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Injury Report for Mar. 25

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs have been unlucky with injuries in the latter half of the season. They will be without five players for the tie against the Pistons. Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (Finger) and Riley Minix (shoulder) are all out for the season.

Meanwhile, Charles Bassey (knee) is out for the game against the Pistons while Rising Star Stephon Castle is listed as questionable for the tie.

Detroit Pistons injury report

The Pistons, on the other hand, will be without three players although only Jaden Ivey (lower leg) is surely out for the tie. Alternatively, Cade Cunningham (calf) and Tim Hardaway Jr. (ankle) are listed as questionable and their availability will be game-time decisions.

San Antonio Spurs vs Detroit Pistons Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 25

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

The San Antonio Spurs starting lineup should see Chris Paul and Julian Champagnie as the guards, Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes as the forwards, while Bismack Biyombo will feature as the center.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGChris PaulBlake WesleyJordan McLaughlin
SGJulian ChampagnieMalaki Branham
SFDevin VassellKeldon Johnson
PFHarrison BarnesSandro Mamukelashvili
CBismack BiyomboJeremy Sochan
Detroit Pistons starting lineup and depth chart

The Detroit Pistons starting five should see Dennis Schroder and Malik Beasley as the guards, Ausar Thompson and Tobias Harris as the forwards, while Jalen Duren starts as the center.

PositionStarter2nd3rd
PGDennis SchroderDaniss Jenkins
SGMalik BeasleyMarcus SasserLindy Waters III
SFAusar ThompsonRonald Holland II
PFTobias HarrisSimone Fontecchio
CJalen DurenIsaiah StewartPaul Reed

