San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments (March 9)

The Golden State Warriors hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday for the second game of their season series ahead of their rematch on Tuesday.

The Warriors, currently 10th in the Western Conference, trail the ninth-place LA Lakers by half a game. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have the conference's worst record, winning just three of their last 10 games. The Spurs recently suffered a narrow 131-129 defeat to the Sacramento Kings, marking their second consecutive loss after falling to Houston on March 5.

Conversely, the Warriors have secured victories in seven of their last 10 outings, though they experienced a close 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on March 7. As the Warriors aim to enhance their position in the West, securing wins is crucial to avoid the play-in tournament. The teams ranked from seventh to tenth are slated for the play-in competition, with the Warriors eyeing to overcome a 3.5-game deficit against the sixth-place Phoenix Suns.

Top five moments of the San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

Here's a closer look at the top moments of the highly anticipated Warriors-Spurs matchup:

#5 Klay Thompson beats the buzzer

Since being assigned a role off the bench, Klay Thompson has transformed his gameplay, enhancing his scoring efficiency.

In a notable moment, Thompson executed a challenging three-pointer from the left corner after coming off a screen, rescuing Chris Paul from an out-of-bounds situation.

Despite being heavily contested, Thompson successfully made the shot, reducing the Spurs' lead to five points as the game headed into the second quarter.

#4 Rookie to rookie alley-oop & dunk

Brandin Podziemski has demonstrated sufficient skill and potential to convince Steve Kerr to entrust him with ball-handling duties and a role in orchestrating the Warriors' offense.

His ability to facilitate play has notably positioned the Warriors advantageously. In a standout moment, the rookie pinpointed Trayce Jackson-Davis cutting towards the basket and delivered an impeccable alley-oop pass, setting up Jackson-Davis for a forceful slam dunk.

#3 Jonathan Kuminga soars in the sky for the thunderous dunk

Following a disrupted play, Jonathan Kuminga took initiative, launching himself from the 3-point line with a powerful dribble and elevating for a two-handed dunk.

Impressively, he navigated mid-air to sidestep a block, successfully completing the dunk.

#2 Brandin Podziemiski steals the ball and finishes emphatically

Podziemiski smartly went for the double after Jonathan Kuminga's defensive pressure, coming behind Tre Jones and going for the two-handed slam leaving the Spurs trailing.

#1 Tre Jones finds Jeremy Sochan under the rim

In a crucial push to stop the Warriors' comeback, Jones showcased his composure by breaking down the defense and executing a challenging pass to Jeremy, who was making a cut under the rim.

Jeremy managed an acrobatic finish for the score, despite Brandin's effort to block the shot.

The Spurs were able to tie their season series with a 126-113 win on the road and will look to take the lead in their rematch on Tuesday.