San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs continue their three-game road trip on Saturday when they visit the Chase Center to face the Golden State Warriors. The Spurs have now won three in a row after beating the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Warriors ended the Phoenix Suns' 18-game winning streak.

The Spurs head into Saturday's matchup with three straight wins over the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and Blazers. It has been a tough season for the Spurs, but they have managed to start a good run with Golden State as their next opponent.

Meanwhile, the Warriors got their revenge on the Suns on Friday after losing their first matchup of the season last Tuesday. Golden State played fantastic basketball as they halted the Suns' historic 18-game winning streak with an emphatic 118-96 win.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Joshua Primo of the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs have six players on their injury report for the game against the Golden State Warriors. Two players are listed as doubtful, while the remaining players are all listed as out.

Keita Bates-Diop and Devin Vassell are both listed as doubtful because of a right ankle sprain and a right quad contusion, respectively. Both players came off the bench in the game against the Blazers.

Meanwhile, Devontae Cacok, Zach Collins, Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp are all listed as out. Cacok, Primo and Wieskamp are all assigned to the NBA G League, and Collins is still recovering from offseason ankle surgery.

Player Status Reason Keita Bates-Diop Doubtful Right Ankle Sprain Devontae Cacok Out G League Assignment Zach Collins Out Left Ankle Injury Joshua Primo Out G League Assignment Devin Vassell Doubtful Right Quad Contusion Joe Wieskamp Out G League Assignment

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors.

Like the San Antonio Spurs, the Golden State Warriors have six players on their injury list for Saturday's matchup. All six players are listed as out, but only three are injured. Jeff Dowtin, Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody are all assigned to the Warriors' G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors.

On the other hand, Andre Iguodala, Klay Thompson and James Wiseman are all dealing with or recovering from injuries. Iggy has been nursing a sore right knee for a couple of weeks now, while Thompson and Wiseman are getting closer to making their season debut for the Warriors.

Player Status Reason Jeff Dowtin Out G League Assignment Andre Iguodala Out Right Knee Soreness Jonathan Kuminga Out G League Assignment Moses Moody Out G League Assignment Klay Thompson Out Right Achilles Injury James Wiseman Out Right Knee Injury

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are expected to use their regular starting lineup against the Golden State Warriors. Doug McDermott is finally healthy and he's in at small forward, alongside Keldon Johnson at power forward and Jakob Poeltl at center.

Dejounte Murray is still the starting point guard, while Derrick White starts at shooting guard. The Spurs' rotation off the bench includes Tre Jones, Lonnie Walker, Thaddeus Young and Devin Vassell.

Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors will not make any changes to their successful starting five in their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. The Warriors starting lineup are among the best in the NBA, and they still don't have Klay Thompson and James Wiseman.

Stephen Curry is the world's best point guard with one of the most improved players in the league, Jordan Poole, at shooting guard. Draymond Green provides defense and playmaking at power forward, as Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney complete the frontcourt.

Off the bench, the Warriors have many options as they are one of the deepest teams in the league. They include Otto Porter Jr., Gary Payton II, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Nemanja Bjelica and Damon Jones. Any one of these players could have a great game and help the Warriors win.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl

Golden State Warriors

Also Read Article Continues below

Point Guard - Stephen Curry | Shooting Guard - Jordan Poole | Small Forward - Andrew Wiggins | Power Forward - Draymond Green | Center - Kevon Looney

Edited by David Nyland