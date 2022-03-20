San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads- March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will take a trip to San Francisco to play against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center for a 2021-22 NBA season game on Sunday.

The Spurs have lost eight of their last 11 games entering this contest. The Pelicans handed them a 91-124 loss in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Warriors are coming off an 88-110 defeat against the Boston Celtics. Steph Curry left the match midway with an ankle injury, and Golden State couldn't prevent the C's from snapping their four-game winning streak.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Sunday, March 20th; 8:30 PM ET (Monday, March 21st; 6:00 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs recorded one of their worst performances of the season in their last game. They were outscored 10-35 in the first quarter, and it was always going to be an uphill task to overturn that kind of a start. This match was crucial in the context of the play-in tournament qualification, with New Orleans being their direct rivals in this scenario.

Only four players registered more than ten points, with All-Star Dejounte Murray (18 points) leading the charge for the side. The Spurs suffered on the boards and with their poor shooting efficiency. They were outrebounded 58-40 while making only 36% of their shots from the field.

The Spurs will have a solid chance to beat the Warriors as they are without talisman Stephen Curry. San Antonio will have to be wary of the threat the rest of the squad possesses, though. The Dubs still have three highly efficient players that could be decisive in Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Joshua Primo | F - Devin Vassell | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are again dealing with the absence of an All-Star. This time around, it's their main man, Steph Curry. Golden State hasn't played many games without Curry this year, so Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole will have their tasks cut out before he returns.

The Warriors are up against a Spurs team that is dealing with injuries to plenty of key players as well. Steve Kerr's side will be eager to brush their dismal showing against the Celtics aside and return to winning ways. Golden State had no answers to Boston's stingy defense as they were held to only 37% shooting from the floor.

Golden State will need to create better scoring opportunities. On the defensive end, the Dubs need to be active in the interior and also keep San Antonio's offensive rebounding in check to have a healthy chance of beating them on Sunday.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Jordan Poole | G - Klay Thompson | F - Andrew Wiggins | F - Draymond Green | C - Kevon Looney.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 20th, 2022

Teams Record Money line Total points (Over and Under) Point spread San Antonio Spurs 27-44 +220 Over 229 (-110) +6.5 (-110) Golden State Warriors 47-23 -270 Under 229 (-110) -6.5 (-110)

The Warriors are favored to win this matchup because of their homecourt advantage and recent run of form. The Spurs are depleted because of injuries, and even though the Warriors are without Steph Curry, San Antonio may find it difficult to cause an upset.

Odds sourced from FanDuel.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

The Spurs are 18-15-1 against the spread on the road. The Spurs totals have gone UNDER in three of their last five games. Dejounte Murray is averaging 25.6 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.8 assists per game across his last eight appearances.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors' totals have gone UNDER in four of their last five games. Steph Curry is sidelined because of a foot injury. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.3 points per game across his last six appearances.

Spurs vs Warriors Match Prediction

Despite missing the services of Stephen Curry, the Warriors are favored to win against the Spurs. They have the talent and firepower needed to win games easily without Curry. San Antonio have won a game against Golden State earlier this season, though, so Golden State will have to play with discipline to emerge as the winners in this match.

The Warriors have won four of their last five games. The Spurs are 13-21 on the road. The Warriors are 29-8 at home.

Where to watch Spurs vs Warriors

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area. Fans can also watch the match online via NBA League Pass.

