San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors had no time to rest when they welcomed the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center on Wednesday. The Warriors played the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a huge win over the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center.

Ad

On the other hand, the Spurs had the opportunity to spoil things for Golden State. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs but could still impact it. Interim coach Mitch Johnson used a starting five of Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

As for coach Steve Kerr, he used his highly effective starting lineup featuring Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors are 22-5 since Butler made his debut following a big trade with the Miami Heat.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Harrison Barnes 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 18 3-5 3-5 0-0 2 Bismack Biyombo 0 5 0 0 0 1 0 8 0-1 0-0 0-0 -10 Chris Paul 12 4 2 1 0 1 0 18 4-4 3-3 1-1 -2 Devin Vassell 3 2 1 0 0 1 1 14 1-6 1-5 0-0 -6 Stephon Castle 12 3 0 0 0 0 1 18 5-11 0-4 2-5 -6 Sandro Mamukelashvili 6 4 1 0 0 0 1 12 2-6 0-3 2-2 12 Julian Champagnie 3 2 1 0 0 0 0 10 1-3 1-2 0-0 8 Keldon Johnson 6 2 2 1 0 0 3 13 2-6 0-1 2-2 12 Blake Wesley 4 0 2 0 1 0 2 10 2-3 0-0 0-0 10 Harrison Ingram DNP Charles Bassey DNP Jordan McLaughlin DNP David Duke Jr. DNP Malaki Branham DNP

Ad

Warriors

Players PTS REB AST STL BLK TO PF MIN FG 3PT FT +/- Draymond Green 8 5 5 1 0 1 2 17 3-5 2-4 0-0 -6 Jimmy Butler III 11 1 0 0 0 0 0 17 3-3 1-1 4-4 -7 Stephen Curry 10 4 2 2 0 0 0 18 4-9 1-5 1-1 4 Moses Moody 3 5 1 0 0 1 0 15 1-6 1-5 0-0 -1 Brandin Podziemski 3 1 4 0 0 2 1 16 1-6 1-3 0-0 -2 Jonathan Kuminga 7 2 1 0 0 0 1 11 3-5 1-2 0-0 -1 Kevon Looney 0 1 2 0 1 0 1 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 -1 Trayce Jackson-Davis 0 3 0 0 0 1 2 3 0-0 0-0 0-0 3 Gui Santos 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 0-2 0-2 0-0 -11 Buddy Hield 9 2 0 0 0 0 1 15 3-9 3-7 0-0 2 Braxton Key DNP Jackson Rowe DNP Kevin Knox II DNP Pat Spencer DNP Taran Armstrong DNP

Ad

Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More