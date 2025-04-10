  • home icon
  San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 9 | 2024-25 NBA season

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Apr 10, 2025 03:19 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 9. (Photo: IMAGN)
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score for April 9. (Photo: IMAGN)

The Golden State Warriors had no time to rest when they welcomed the San Antonio Spurs at the Chase Center on Wednesday. The Warriors played the second game of a back-to-back, coming off a huge win over the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center.

On the other hand, the Spurs had the opportunity to spoil things for Golden State. They have already been eliminated from the playoffs but could still impact it. Interim coach Mitch Johnson used a starting five of Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Bismack Biyombo.

As for coach Steve Kerr, he used his highly effective starting lineup featuring Steph Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green. The Warriors are 22-5 since Butler made his debut following a big trade with the Miami Heat.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Player Stats and Box Score

Spurs

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Harrison Barnes9200001183-53-50-02
Bismack Biyombo050001080-10-00-0-10
Chris Paul12421010184-43-31-1-2
Devin Vassell3210011141-61-50-0-6
Stephon Castle12300001185-110-42-5-6
Sandro Mamukelashvili6410001122-60-32-212
Julian Champagnie3210000101-31-20-08
Keldon Johnson6221003132-60-12-212
Blake Wesley4020102102-30-00-010
Harrison IngramDNP
Charles BasseyDNP
Jordan McLaughlinDNP
David Duke Jr.DNP
Malaki BranhamDNP
Warriors

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOPFMINFG3PTFT+/-
Draymond Green8551012173-52-40-0-6
Jimmy Butler III11100000173-31-14-4-7
Stephen Curry10422000184-91-51-14
Moses Moody3510010151-61-50-0-1
Brandin Podziemski3140021161-61-30-0-2
Jonathan Kuminga7210001113-51-20-0-1
Kevon Looney012010140-00-00-0-1
Trayce Jackson-Davis030001230-00-00-03
Gui Santos000000150-20-20-0-11
Buddy Hield9200001153-93-70-02
Braxton KeyDNP
Jackson RoweDNP
Kevin Knox IIDNP
Pat SpencerDNP
Taran ArmstrongDNP
Note: These are the player stats and box score for the first half.

Watch this space as the game continues. It will be updated soon.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

