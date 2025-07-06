San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 6

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 06, 2025 08:38 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League
San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Imagn)

The San Antonio Spurs face the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in the California Classic Summer League on Sunday. Both teams have played a game each, with the Spurs losing to the Miami Heat and the Warriors winning vs. the LA Lakers.

The Spurs’ loss came as a surprise, considering the team is full of promising young talent. Meanwhile, the Warriors’ Summer League roster impressed by defeating the Lakers, despite Cole Swider and DJ Steward combining for 44 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The Warriors-Spurs game will take place at the Chase Center on Sunday. The game will go live at 6:30 p.m. ET. Fans can stream the contest via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Spurs (-135) vs Warriors (-105)

Odds: Spurs (-1.5) vs. Warriors (+1.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o172.5) vs. Warriors -110 (u172.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed were based on available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors preview

The San Antonio Spurs’ first Summer League game came to a disappointing end after the team failed to find an answer for the Heat’s defense. They went 25-for-75 from the field, losing 82-69. Jameer Nelson Jr. was the Spurs’ best player, finishing with 13 points and five assists, shooting 5-for-9. Davis Jones-Garcia was also solid, recording 18 points, but went 4-for-15 from the field.

Meanwhile, the Warriors relied on Jackson Rowe (13 points and eight rebounds) and Isaiah Mobley (13 points, three assists and two steals). If Mobley continues to perform this way, Golden State could use him for center depth during the regular season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Summer League roster

Here is a look at the Warriors and the Spurs’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Sunday.

Spurs

Player

Position

Malachi Flynn

Guard

Kyle Magnas

Guard

Jameer Nelson Jr.

Guard

Carter Bryant

Forward

David Duke Jr.

Guard

Dylan Harper

Guard

Harrison Ingram

Forward

Riley Minx

Guard

Warriors

Player

Position

Taran Armstrong

Guard

Jules Bernard

Guard

Marques Bolden

Center

LJ Cryer

Guard

Leopold Delauney

Guard

Ja’Vier Francis

Forward

Coleman Hawkins

Forward

Alex Higgins-Titsha

Forward

Blake Hinson

Forward

Chris Manon

Forward

Gabe Madsen

Forward

Bez Mbeng

Guard

Chance McMillian

Guard

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The Spurs are favorites to defeat the Warriors at home on Sunday. However, the Dubs' young talents have been doing well, beating the Lakers on Saturday. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Warriors pulled off an upset vs. San Antonio.

Our prediction: The Warriors to win

