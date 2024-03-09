San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups & depth chart - March 9th 2023-24 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors game on Saturday, March 9th, will see the two Western Conference teams match up for an exciting game. The Warriors currently sit in 10th place in the West, half a game behind the ninth-place LA Lakers. At the same time, the Spurs boast the worst record in the West, and have won just three of their last ten.

In the Spurs' latest game, the team dropped a narrow 131-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings, putting them on a two-game skid after a March 5th loss to Houston. On the flip side, the Warriors have won seven of their last ten, recently falling to the Chicago Bulls 125-122 on Thursday, March 7th.

With the Warriors eager to improve their standings in the Western Conference, the game is a must-win if they hope to pull themselves out of play-in contention. With teams ranked seven through ten all set to compete in the play-in tournament, the Warriors would look to close the 3.5 game lead the sixth-place Phoenix Suns have.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With that in mind, let's take a look at the injury report for tonight's San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors game.

Expand Tweet

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors injury report

Heading into the game, the Spurs will be dealing with several injuries, as well as several players absent because of two-way G League contracts. Charles Bassey will miss the game after an ACL tear, while Cedi Osman and Victor Wembanyama will both miss the game with ankle sprains.

In addition, Jamaree Bouyea, Sidy Cissoko, David Duke Jr, and RaiQuan Gray are all listed as out due to G-League obligations.

In the case of the Golden State Warriors, the team will notably be missing Steph Curry and Trayce Jackson-Davis. Curry will miss the San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors game with a right ankle sprain, while Trayce Jackson-Davis will miss the game with an ankle sprain of his own.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups & depth chart

With the injury report out of the way, let's take a look at the starting lineups & depth charts for both teams now that we know who will be inactive for the game.

San Antonio Spurs depth chart for San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors game

Starter 2nd PG Tre Jones Blake Wesley SG Devin Vassell Malaki Branham SF Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson PF Jeremy Sochan Sando Mamukelashvili C Zach Collins Dominick Barlow

Golden State Warriors depth chart for San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors game

Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul Lester Quinones Pat Spencer SG Brandin Podziemski Klay Thompson SF Andrew Wiggins Moses Moody PF Jonathan Kuminga Gary Payton II Dario Saric C Draymond Green Kevon Looney Usman Garuba

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors game key matchups

The Spurs vs. Warriors game will notbaly seen Steph Curry and Victor Wembanyama both sidelined. While the expectation was that Victor Wembanyama and the Golden State Warriors' bigs would compete in a fierce battle, that is no longer the case.

Similarly, with Steph Curry sidelined, the Warriors will likely look to run things through Brandin Podziemski, who has continued to impress. Given that, Devin Vassell will likely have a tall order in his defensive assignment.

At the same time, in the case of the Spurs, with Victor Wembanyama out, Jeremy Sochan will likely handle most of the offensive load. Given that, expect the matchup between he and the Warriors bigs, such as Draymond Green, to be a fierce battle.