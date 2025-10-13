San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Preseason Game Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | Oct. 13, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Indiana Pacers in one of four NBA preseason games scheduled for Monday. This will be the first of two Spurs-Pacers games scheduled to close out the preseason.

The Indiana Pacers are coming off a fantastic run in the 2024-25 season, reaching Game 7 of the NBA Finals after finishing the regular season as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Spurs, meanwhile, missed the playoffs, finishing 10th in the West. The team’s campaign in the 2024-25 season was derailed after De’Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama suffered season-ending injuries after the All-Star break.

But their young core of Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Wembanyama seems to have taken another step in the right direction this offseason. Moreover, the team has also brought in Dylan Harper with the No. 2 pick of the 2025 draft.

With De’Aaron Fox set to miss the start of the regular season and Jordan McLaughlin struggling with injuries, Harper could see meaningful minutes during the early going.

The Indiana Pacers have also won their first two games of the preseason, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves and the OKC Thunder. With star guard Tyrese Haliburton set to miss the entirety of the 2025-26 season, it will fall on Andrew Nembhard to facilitate for the team.

Pascal Siakam is also expected to shoulder a bigger load on offense to make up for Haliburton’s absence. Although it is unlikely that Indiana will be able to replicate last season’s success without its best player.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Injury Reports for Oct. 13

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs have several injuries to manage ahead of Monday’s game against the Pacers. Stephon Castle (knee), Jordan McLaughlin, Kelly Olynyk (heel) and Jeremy Sochan are all listed as questionable for the game. Lastly, De’Aaron Fox is out with a hamstring injury.

Indiana Pacers injury report

Meanwhile, the Pacers will be without Kam Jones, T.J. McConnell and Tyrese Haliburton, who are all listed as out. Moreover, Pascal Siakam (rest), Aaron Nesmith (rest), Andrew Nembhard (rest) and Johnny Furphy (ankle) are listed as questionable.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Oct. 13

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth charts

The Spurs are expected to start Jordan McLaughlin, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Harrison Barnes and Victor Wembanyama.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jordan McLaughlin Stephon Castle Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Victor Wembanyama Dylan Harper Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Carter Bryant Luke Kornet

Lindy Waters III



Bismack Biyombo

Indiana Pacers starting lineup and depth charts

The Pacers are expected to start Isaiah Collier, Collin Sexton, Cody Williams, Micah Potter, and Walker Kessler.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Andrew Nembhard Bennedict Mathurin Aaron Nesmith Pascal Siakam Isaiah Jackson Cameron Payne



Obi Toppin Jay Huff RayJ Dennis



Jarace Walker Tony Bradley

