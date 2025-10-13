San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 13, 2025

Following their lone-game homestand, the San Antonio Spurs will visit the Indiana Pacers for their October 13 preseason game. Monday’s clash at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse will decide which of the two teams keeps their unbeaten streak alive.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers game details and betting odds

The Spurs-Pacers clash is set to tip off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT) at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis. The live telecast will be available on FanDuel Sports Network. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Moneyline: Spurs (+105) vs Pacers (-128)

Odds: Spurs (+2 -110) vs Pacers (-2 -110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o231.5 -108) vs Pacers (u231.5 -109)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers preview

The San Antonio Spurs kicked off their preseason with a dominant 119–98 victory over Guangzhou. They kept their momentum going with two more wins against NBA opponents, beating the Miami Heat 112–107 on October 8 and edging out the Utah Jazz 134–130 in overtime on October 10.

Victor Wembanyama has clearly been the Spurs’ most impressive performer so far, averaging 13.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over the three games.

Similarly, the Indiana Pacers have also remained unbeaten in the preseason, earning wins against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 7 and the OKC Thunder on October 11. In those two games, Benedict Mathurin has stepped up impressively as a replacement for the injured Tyrese Haliburton, stepping up as the go-to offensive player and averaging 12 points per game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers predicted starting lineup

Spurs

G: Devin Vassell | G: Julian Champagnie | F: Keldon Johnson | F: Harrison Barnes | C: Victor Wembanyama

Pacers

G: Andrew Nembhard | G: Bennedict Mathurin | F: Aaron Nesmith | F: Pascal Siakam | C: Isaiah Jackson

San Antonio Spurs vs Indiana Pacers prediction

The Indiana Pacers have adjusted well without Tyrese Haliburton and even after trading Myles Turner. Players like Aaron Nesmith, Bennedict Mathurin, and Jarace Walker have stepped up to support Pascal Siakam and keep the team competitive.

However, without Turner, the Pacers no longer have a strong defensive big man capable of containing Victor Wembanyama. That matchup advantage should tilt the game in favor of the San Antonio Spurs.

Prediction: Expect the Spurs to win by 4 points.

