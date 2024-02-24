  • home icon
San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 23, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 24, 2024 05:45 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for Feb. 23

The San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers met for the third and final time this season on Friday. San Antonio lost the first battle (122-119) before stunning LA in the rematch (129-115) to tie the series. The third matchup marked the first time LeBron James and Anthony Davis were on the floor together against Victor Wembanyama.

"Wemby" came off the blocks playing like he had something to prove to the superstars across the floor from him. In the first quarter alone, he had 16 points, seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks. He became the first player in 28 years to put up those numbers in one quarter.

Still, the Lakers had a 30-26 lead behind James and Davis combining for 14 points. LA started sending double teams to the Frenchman to contain his sizzling-hot start.

The LA Lakers bucked Victor Wembanyama's near-flawless performance. D'Angelo Russell, James and Davis continued piling on the points in the second quarter. The Spurs were promptly in trouble once the rookie was given a breather.

With a little help from Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, the Spurs managed to keep the Lakers within sight. Anthony Davis' free throw made it 66-59 despite LeBron James playing only 16 minutes in the first half.

The young San Antonio Spurs battled the veteran LA Lakers to a standstill in the third quarter. Victor Wembanyama significantly slowed down on offense but his impact on defense and playmaking was just as important. Jeremy Sochan, Malaki Branham and Zach Collins had their moments.

With improved support, the Spurs stubbornly kept the Lakers from running away. The game headed into the fourth quarter with LA holding a 97-90 advantage. Anthony Davis was LA's best player while LeBron James slowly heated up.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers game player stats and box scores

San Antonio Spurs game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Julian Champagnie211000
Jeremy Sochan574101
Victor Wembanyama2084411
Tre Jones313100
Devin Vassell711021
Zach Collins600001
Cedi Osman211000
Keldon Johnson612002
Malaki Branham410000
Blake Wesley4 2 0001

LA Lakers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Anthony Davis2080101
Rui Hachimura1240100
LeBron James1046101
D'Angelo Russell1324001
Austin Reaves734002
Taurean Prince221001
Jaxson Hayes230100
Spencer Dinwiddie000000
Max Christie000000

