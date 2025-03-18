  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2024-25 NBA season

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Player Stats and Box Score (Mar. 17) | 2024-25 NBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 18, 2025 03:44 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers player stats and box score for Mar. 17 game. [photo: Imagn]

The San Antonio Spurs and the LA Lakers met on Monday, the fourth and final battle between the two teams this season. San Antonio, without Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox, hoped to pull off an upset to even the head-to-head series. The Lakers entered the game without LeBron James, but they remained favorites.

Luka Doncic pushed the Lakers to an early 32-22 lead with 12 points, two rebounds and two assists. Austin Reaves contributed six points, two assists and one rebound. San Antonio went 5-for-12 from deep but only 7-for-20 overall with six turnovers to fall behind after one quarter.

Doncic had help from Reaves, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dalton Knecht in the second quarter to push LA's lead to 65-51 at halftime. The Slovenian already had 16 points, sic six rebounds, five assists and two steals in 18 minutes.

Devin Vasell kept the Spurs within striking distance with 15 first-half points. Rookie Stephon Castle got his groove late in the second quarter and contributed six points, three rebounds and one assist.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers player stats and box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats and box score

PlayersPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Harrison Barnes722
Bismack Biyombo421
Chris Paul725
Devin Vassell1550
Stephon Castle631
Sandro Mamukelashvili210
Julian Champagnie022
Jeremy Sochan510
Keldon Johnson22 1
Blake Wesley31 1
Jordan McLaughlin- - -------
LA Lakers player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Dorian Finney-Smith701
Jaxson Hayes541
Luka Doncic1665
Austin Reaves1123
Jordan Goodwin722
Jarred Vanderbilt211
Christian Koloko211
Gabe Vincent310
Shake Milton200




Dalton Knecht1032






Markieff Morris- - --------
Cam Reddish- - --------
Alex Len- - --------
Editor's Note: Updates will follow after the game.

Edited by Michael Macasero
