  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 8, 2025

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Preseason Game Preview and Prediction | Oct 8, 2025

By Advait Jajodia
Published Oct 08, 2025 05:20 GMT
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat - Source: Imagn

The Miami Heat will host the San Antonio Spurs for their preseason clash on October 8. Wednesday’s contest at the Kaseya Center will be the third preseason game for the Heat.

Ad

The Spurs, on the other hand, began their preseason schedule with a win and will aim to extend this streak.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat game details and betting tips

The Spurs-Heat clash is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) at Kaseya Center, Miami. Fans can watch the contest via livestream on the NBA League Pass (restrictions may apply).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Spurs (-124) vs Heat (+100)

Odds: Spurs (-1.5 -110) vs Heat (+1.5 -110)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o218 -109) vs Heat (u218 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed are based on available information at the time of publication.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat preview

The Miami Heat made a few changes during the offseason, with the addition of Norman Powell being the most notable one. But so far, these changes haven’t translated into success.

Ad

Their preseason started on October 4 in Puerto Rico, where they faced the Orlando Magic. Despite strong performances from Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic, the Heat came up short, losing 126-118 to their division rivals.

Just two days later, Miami’s skid extended with a 103-93 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. However, Powell’s performance for a positive takeaway for the team as he put up 18 points on 50% FG.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have played only one preseason game so far. They cruised to a 119-88 win over China’s Guangzhou Loong-Lions. While Victor Wembanyama stuffed the stat sheet with nine points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks, Julian Champagnie, Keldon Johnson, and Luke Kornet each scored 16 points to lead the team in scoring.

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat predicted starting lineups

Spurs

G: Lindy Waters III | G:Julian Champagnie | F: Harrison Barnes | F: Keldon Johnson | C: Victor Wembanyama

Heat

G: Norman Powell | G: Andrew Wiggins | F: Jaime Jaquez Jr. | F: Nikola Jovic | C: Bam Adebayo

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat predictions

The Miami Heat have begun their preseason with a 0-2 start, but they’re expected to be the favorites tonight. The Spurs are dealing with a long list of injuries, leaving several key players uncertain for the game.

De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell, Dylan Harper, Jeremy Sochan and Kelly Olynyk are all on the injury report, which could allow the Heat to capitalize on and clinch their first win.

About the author
Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications