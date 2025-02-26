San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

Fresh off their matchup on Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans squared off again on Tuesday, with the Spurs aiming to bounce back after an 18-point loss — their second straight defeat.

San Antonio continued to feel the impact of losing Victor Wembanyama for the season due to a blood clot issue, while the Pelicans, who have battled injuries to key players all year, looked to secure their third win in four games.

Below is the box score for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Devin Vassell 15:40 4 0 1 1 7 14.3 1 3 33.3 1 1 100 0 0 0 0 1 1 7 Harrison Barnes 16:50 12 4 1 3 6 50.0 3 5 60.0 3 4 75.0 0 4 0 0 0 0 2 Bismack Biyombo 08:31 4 6 0 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 5 0 0 0 1 15 De'Aaron Fox 17:30 8 2 4 4 11 36.4 0 4 0.0 0 1 0.0 1 1 4 0 3 1 4 Chris Paul 18:37 6 0 6 2 3 66.7 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 1 1 1 0 9 Keldon Johnson 07:26 3 2 0 1 2 50.0 1 1 100 0 0 0.0 0 2 0 0 1 2 0 Stephon Castle 08:40 4 4 0 1 3 33.3 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 4 0 0 3 3 -8 Jeremy Sochan 12:18 8 5 1 4 9 44.4 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 3 2 0 2 1 2 -9 Sandro Mamukelashvili 07:12 0 1 0 0 3 0.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 1 0 0 0 -5 Julian Champagnie 08:36 2 2 1 1 3 33.3 0 2 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 1 1 0 0 0 -5 TOTALS 51 33 14 19 49 38.8 7 23 30.4 6 9 66.7 6 20 7 3 10 10 -

New Orleans Pelicans player stats

PLAYER MIN PTS REB AST FGM FGA FG% 3PM 3PA 3P% FTM FTA FT% OREB DREB STL BLK TO PF =+/- Zion Williamson 14:10 8 3 1 3 8 37.5 0 0 0.0 2 2 100 2 1 1 0 3 2 -7 Kelly Olynyk 12:14 0 5 3 0 3 0.0 0 1 0.0 0 0 0.0 1 4 0 1 0 2 -11 Yves Missi 14:52 2 5 0 1 3 33.3 0 0 0.0 0 0 0.0 2 3 1 0 1 2 -6 Trey Murphy III 17:48 9 2 4 4 11 36.4 1 6 16.7 0 0 0.0 1 1 0 0 2 0 -6 CJ McCollum 14:52 8 2 2 3 8 37.5 0 2 0.0 2 2 100 1 1 1 0 0 1 -6 Bruce Brown 13:51 4 5 3 2 2 100 0 0 0.0 0 1 0.0 2 3 2 0 0 0 16 Jordan Hawkins 10:05 2 1 0 1 5 20.0 0 3 0.0 0 0 0.0 0 1 0 1 2 0 -2 Jose Alvarado 09:18 5 4 1 2 3 66.7 0 1 0.0 1 1 100 0 4 1 0 1 1 4 Karlo Matković 09:08 8 1 0 2 2 100 1 1 100 3 4 75.0 0 1 0 0 0 0 4 Antonio Reeves 03:42 3 0 0 1 2 50.0 1 2 50.0 0 0 0.0 0 0 0 1 0 0 4 TOTALS 49 30 14 19 47 40.4 3 16 18.8 8 10 80.0 9 19 6 3 9 8 -

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game recap

San Antonio stormed out of the gates with a 24-8 run, fueled by Harrison Barnes, who tallied 10 points, including back-to-back 3s midway through the surge.

The Pelicans struggled offensively, and Jeremy Sochan closed the first quarter with a buzzer-beating layup, extending the Spurs’ lead to 30-16.

