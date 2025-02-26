  • home icon
  San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Feb 26, 2025
NBA: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans - Source: Imagn
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season - Image: Imagn

Fresh off their matchup on Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans squared off again on Tuesday, with the Spurs aiming to bounce back after an 18-point loss — their second straight defeat.

San Antonio continued to feel the impact of losing Victor Wembanyama for the season due to a blood clot issue, while the Pelicans, who have battled injuries to key players all year, looked to secure their third win in four games.

Below is the box score for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game.

San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans box score

San Antonio Spurs player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Devin Vassell15:404011714.31333.3111000000117
Harrison Barnes16:5012413650.03560.03475.00400002
Bismack Biyombo08:3146022100000.0000.015000115
De'Aaron Fox17:3082441136.4040.0010.01140314
Chris Paul18:376062366.71250.0111000011109
Keldon Johnson07:263201250.011100000.00200120
Stephon Castle08:404401333.31250.01250.0040033-8
Jeremy Sochan12:188514944.4010.0000.0320212-9
Sandro Mamukelashvili07:12010030.0030.0000.0011000-5
Julian Champagnie08:362211333.3020.0000.0111000-5
TOTALS513314194938.872330.46966.7620731010-
New Orleans Pelicans player stats

PLAYERMINPTSREBASTFGMFGAFG%3PM3PA3P%FTMFTAFT%OREBDREBSTLBLKTOPF=+/-
Zion Williamson14:108313837.5000.022100211032-7
Kelly Olynyk12:14053030.0010.0000.0140102-11
Yves Missi14:522501333.3000.0000.0231012-6
Trey Murphy III17:4892441136.41616.7000.0110020-6
CJ McCollum14:528223837.5020.022100111001-6
Bruce Brown13:5145322100000.0010.023200016
Jordan Hawkins10:052101520.0030.0000.0010120-2
Jose Alvarado09:185412366.7010.0111000410114
Karlo Matković09:0881022100111003475.00100004
Antonio Reeves03:423001250.01250.0000.00001004
TOTALS493014194740.431618.881080.09196398-
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game recap

San Antonio stormed out of the gates with a 24-8 run, fueled by Harrison Barnes, who tallied 10 points, including back-to-back 3s midway through the surge.

The Pelicans struggled offensively, and Jeremy Sochan closed the first quarter with a buzzer-beating layup, extending the Spurs’ lead to 30-16.

