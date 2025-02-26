San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans player stats and box score (Feb. 25) | 2024-25 NBA season

Fresh off their matchup on Sunday, the San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans squared off again on Tuesday, with the Spurs aiming to bounce back after an 18-point loss — their second straight defeat.
San Antonio continued to feel the impact of losing Victor Wembanyama for the season due to a blood clot issue, while the Pelicans, who have battled injuries to key players all year, looked to secure their third win in four games.
Below is the box score for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game.
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans box score
San Antonio Spurs player stats
New Orleans Pelicans player stats
San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans: Game recap
San Antonio stormed out of the gates with a 24-8 run, fueled by Harrison Barnes, who tallied 10 points, including back-to-back 3s midway through the surge.
The Pelicans struggled offensively, and Jeremy Sochan closed the first quarter with a buzzer-beating layup, extending the Spurs’ lead to 30-16.
