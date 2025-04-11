San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Phoenix Suns will host the San Antonio Spurs at PHX Arena on Friday. Both teams are out of playoff contention. However, with the regular season series on the line, the Suns and the Spurs have a chance to end the 2024-2025 season on a positive note.
The first Suns-Spurs game of the season took place on Dec. 3 as part of the NBA Cup schedule. While the Suns clinched a 104-93 win, the Spurs have witnessed major roster changes since then. The Texan side acquired De’Aaron Fox during the February trade deadline.
On February 20, the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs redeemed themselves with a 120-109 win. The Suns’ frontcourt pairing of Kevin Durant and Royce O’Neale had a great outing, combining for 49 points. However, that wasn’t enough to get past Fox’s strong 26 point, 9 rebound and 7-assist near triple-double display.
The Spurs enter the matchup as strong favorites to take the win and clinch the season series 2-1. They’re riding high after a dramatic victory over the Golden State Warriors, sealed by Harrison Barnes’ buzzer-beating three-pointer. Meanwhile, the Suns are struggling, currently on an eight-game losing streak.
San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 11
San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart
The San Antonio Spurs will be expected to start with Chris Paul, Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie, Harrison Barnes, and Bismack Biyombo.
Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart
The Phoenix Suns’ projected starting lineup includes Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Ryan Dunn, Royce O’Neale and Oso Ighodaro.
San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns Injury Reports for April 11
San Antonio Spurs injury report
The Spurs have a lengthy list of players set to miss out on the clash. Victor Wembanyama (right shoulder DVT), De’Aaron Fox (left finger), Keldon Johnson (left ankle soreness), Riley Minix (left shoulder), Jeremy Sochan (low back inflammation) and Devin Vassell (left ankle soreness) are officially ruled out.
Phoenix Suns injury report
The Phoenix Suns will witness only Kevin Durant and Nick Richards sidelined for the game due to a left ankle sprain and right elbow inflammation, respectively.
