San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 7 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The San Antonio Spurs will play against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, for their fourth meeting of the 2024/25 regular season. The match is scheduled to take place on Friday, March 7, 2025, at 10 p.m. EST (7 p.m. PT). San Antonio currently leads the head-to-head with a record of 2-1.

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 7

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth charts

The Spurs are expected to start Harrison Barnes, Bismack Biyombo, Chris Paul, De’aaron Fox, and Devin Vassell.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Chris Paul De’Aaron Fox Devin Vassell Harrison Barnes Bismack Biyombo Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan Sandro Mamukelashvili Blake Wesley Malaki Branham







Sacramento Kings starting lineup and depth charts

The Sacramento Kings are expected to start DeMar DeRozan, Keegan Murray, Jonas Valanciunas, Zach LaVine, and Keon Ellis.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Keon Ellis Zach LaVine DeMar DeRozan Keegan Murray Jonas Valanciunas Markelle Fultz Devin Carter Jake LaRavia Trey Lyles Skal Labissiere

Mason Jones

Isaac Jones



San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings Injury Reports for Mar. 7

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The San Antonio Spurs need to make some heavy adjustments to account for all their injuries. Charles Bassey (left knee) David Dukes Jr. (G League), Harrison Ingram (G League), Riley Minix (G League), and Victor Wembanyama (right shoulder) are all out for tonight’s game.

Sacramento Kings injury report

In comparison, the Kings have it way better when it comes to injuries, though they are missing a couple of key players for this game. Malik Monk (right toe) and Domantas Sabonis (left hamstring) are out for tonight’s game against the Spurs.

The Spurs first defeated the Kings 116-96 on Nov. 11, 2024. Victor Wembanyama led the charge for San Antonio that game, recording 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 6 assists. De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis, and DeMar DeRozan combined to score 68 points, but the bench came up short with four players being held scoreless.

The Spurs’ second win against the Kings was a close shave ending with a thrilling 127-125 scoreline. Victor Wembanyama was once again key for the Spurs, recording 34 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists en route to the win. The Kings came close this game, but couldn’t outlast a fourth-quarter onslaught by San Antonio.

Sacramento finally got a 140-113 win against the Spurs on Dec. 6, 2024. The Kings dominated San Antonio en route to a 27-point victory. The Spurs missed Victor Wembanyama this game as he sat out due to injury.

Sacramento took full advantage of Wembanyama’s absence and dominated San Antonio in the paint. Wembanyama will miss the upcoming game as well, so we could be in for a similar result.

