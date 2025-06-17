San Antonio takes alternate route in Kevin Durant sweepstakes

Kevin Durant's future is set to be one of the biggest stories of the NBA offseason. The Phoenix Suns star looks set to leave for greener pastures, with many hats being thrown into the ring. One such destination is the San Antonio Spurs, but the franchise has taken an alternate route in the KD sweepstakes.

According to NBA correspondent Marc Stein, the Spurs have pursued Royal Ivey to join Mitch Johnson's staff. Ivey is an old friend of Durant and is currently an assistant coach with the Houston Rockets. He also led the South Sudan team during the 2024 Paris Olympics.

San Antonio beat reporter Jeff Garcia reiterated Stein's claims on X (formerly Twitter).

"Via @TheSteinLine : The Spurs have pursued Rockets assistant coach Royal Ivey, who is a close friend of Kevin Durant's most trusted friends. He led South Sudan's national team during the 2024 Olympics," he wrote.

This adds another layer to the KD rumor mill, as the Spurs take an unconventional approach. Durant and Ivey played for the Longhorns in the 2000s, and a reunion could be an enticing prospect for the former MVP. However, the Spurs aren't the only Texan team fighting for his services.

The Houston Rockets are another team looking to bring in Durant, and with Ivey among their ranks, they have already tabled the Spurs' offer. Furthermore, the duo's former teammate, D.J. Augustin, has reportedly joined the Rockets' front office, making Houston a more lucrative candidate.

NBA insider claims Kevin Durant "has no desire" to join Western Conference finalists

The story surrounding Kevin Durant's future continues to write itself, with the forward set to leave the Suns during the offseason. Many teams have shown interest in the forward as he continues to deliberate over his future. The Minnesota Timberwolves were one team looking to sign Durant, but the former MVP has turned down their approach.

According to a report from NBA insider Shams Charania, Durant "has no desire" to join the Western Conference finalists as his preferred destinations remain the Rockets, the Spurs and the Heat.

"Their (Suns) focus over the last several days has been on three teams. And that's the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, and Minnesota Timberwolves," Shams said. "We know his preferred destinations, though, are the Rockets, the Spurs and the Heat ... I'm told Durant has no desire to be in Minnesota with the Timberwolves," he continued.

Kevin Durant is in his final year of his 4-year, $194,219,320 contract and has a cap hit of $54 million this season.

