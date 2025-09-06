  • home icon
  • San Antonio zoo roasts Kawhi Leonard with joke about launching investigation into planting of fake trees: "Have you seen Kawhi?" 

By Arian Kashyap
Modified Sep 06, 2025 10:46 GMT
Kawhi Leonard’s 2019 move to the LA Clippers is under scrutiny, with reports claiming owner Steve Ballmer allegedly funneled $28 million through a tree-planting company to skirt the salary cap. The story has drawn major attention, with the San Antonio Zoo using this moment to roast Leonard.

KENS 5's Jeff Garcia reshared a post on X/Twitter from the San Antonio Zoo on Friday, where they roasted Leonard through a short skit.

"Leave it to @MananaZoo to fully cook Klaw during this drama with the Clippers, #porvida fans... #nba#SanAntonio," Gracia wrote.

The video opened with Leonard’s bust and a disclaimer saying the trees shown were “100% real.” Playing off his ongoing scandal, it then showed San Antonio Zoo staff being asked questions about Leonard and the Clippers hierarchy.

"Have you seen Kawhi? Have you seen Uncle Dennis? Have you seen Steve?" the workers were questioned.

The San Antonio Zoo used this opportunity to poke fun at Kawhi Leonard, with their caption subtly jabbing the forward while also showing support for the Spurs.

"San Antonio Zoo takes our tree planting very seriously. In light of recent news, an immediate investigation was launched on the property to determine if any potentially fraudulent activity (aka “Clipping”) was occurring on zoo grounds by a previously known “actor. This video chronicles our investigation. Any similarities to names, or current news stories are strictly coincidental and in parody…oh and GO SPURS GO!" the caption read.
The scandal surrounding Leonard’s acquisition by the LA Clippers surfaced on Wednesday, after journalist Pablo Torre shared documents on his podcast. The files revealed that Leonard was paid a large sum of money through an LLC named KL2 by a tree-planting company.

Steve Ballmer defends LA Clippers in light of Kawhi Leonard scandal

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer provided his first statement regarding the Kawhi Leonard scandal during an interview with ESPN on Thursday.

"I want to say one thing very clearly. We, the Clippers, have abided by the salary cap circumvention rules because that's the right thing to do and we have done that," he said (Timestamp: 0:21 onwards).
Ballmer defended the Clippers while denying the claims made by Pablo Torre in his podcast.

According to Torre, Leonard had a no-show contract with a company in which Balmer was an investor, and claimed that the Clippers made this deal to circumvent the salary cap.

Edited by Veer Badani
