Santa stands tall: 7'4" Victor Wembanyama spreads holiday magic with a 6'7" elf 

Amid his dominant rookie season, San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama recently took some time to spread holiday cheer to the Spurs’ local community.

Dressed as Santa Claus, the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama handed out presents to underprivileged children alongside his 6-foot-7 teammate Julian Champagnie, who was dressed as an elf.

In a clip that the Spurs shared of the outreach initiative, Wembanyama can be seen interacting with a young girl. He asks her if she is “on the good list or the bad list.” The 2023 No. 1 pick then says that he will check before handing her a gift.

Per the Spurs, the initiative was in partnership with the Elf Louise Christmas Project. According to the organization’s website, it is a non-profit charity that brings “a little bit of joy to Bexar County's less fortunate children.”

Wembanyama has been beloved in San Antonio since the moment that he was drafted and slated to become the new face of the Spurs. However, the 19-year-old rising star giving back to those in need should only increase fans’ endearment toward him.

Victor Wembanyama on the Spurs’ 18-game losing streak

Despite Victor Wembanyama’s strong play, the San Antonio Spurs have lost a franchise-worst 18 straight games and sit dead last in the Western Conference.

San Antonio has been experimenting with different lineups to try and put the right pieces around Wembanyama. However, the Spurs’ lack of playmaking and shooting has led them to the league’s worst offensive rating (106.0).

Following San Antonio’s 122-119 loss to the LA Lakers on Wednesday, Wembanyama spoke about his team’s struggles. The French phenom highlighted how the Spurs have been studying film looking for different ways to improve. However, they have had a difficult time implementing their game plans.

“It’s not that easy. It’s not easy at all,” Wembanyama said.

“Sometimes we’re looking at film, and we just think, ‘Yeah, we could do that every time.’ But the reality of the court is that we have to make some reads and improvise at times. But, of course, one of my goals is to repeat what works.”

Through 22 games, Wembanyama is averaging 19.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.3 steals, 3.0 blocks and 1.4 3-pointers per game on 43.7% shooting.

The Spurs (3-20) next rematch against the Lakers (15-10) at home on Friday, where they will look to end their historic losing streak.

