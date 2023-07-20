Sarah Geronimo and other Filipino artists slated to perform at the 2023 FIBA World Cup Opening Day

World-class Filipina singer Sarah Geronimo will lead the performance at the Opening Day of the 2023 FIBA World Cup on August 25. Geronimo will be joined by legendary Filipino band The Dawn, as well as popular pop-folk band Ben&Ben at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan.

According to the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas or the Philippines Basketball Federation, the Opening Ceremony will happen between the first and second games on the first day of the tournament.

Geronimo, The Dawn and Ben&Ben are expected to perform after the first game between Angola and Italy. The second game between the host nation, The Philippines, against the Dominican Republic is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. local time.

It won't be Sarah Geronimo's first rodeo involving the 2023 FIBA World Cup. She also performed during the draw last April 29 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The Philippines were drawn into Group A with Angola, Dominican Republic and Italy.

Geronimo is one of the most popular singers in the Philippines. She's even among the top artists in Asia, being named one of the most powerful influencers in the region by Forbes. She's also one of the judges in the Philippines version of The Voice.

Meanwhile, The Dawn is one of the oldest and greatest Filipino rock bands ever. They have been performing since 1985 and have released 12 studio albums. Their most prominent member is the lead singer and guitarist Jett Pangan, who has been with the band since their foundation.

Ben&Ben is one of the most popular pop bands in the Philippines at the moment. They are the most streamed artists in the country of the past three years. They have nine members, with twins Paolo and Miguel Guico serving as the lead vocals and acoustic guitarists.

The Philippines are not the only host of the 2023 FIBA World Cup

Justin Brownlee of the Philippines national team.

While most of the games in the 2023 FIBA World Cup will be held in three different venues in the Philippines, they are not the only host of the tournament. Indonesia and Japan are also set to welcome several teams for the group stages, as well as the second round.

The Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan is set to host Slovenia, Cape Verde, Georgia, Venezuela, Germany, Finland and Australia in group stage play. On the other hand, the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta is the venue for teams such as Iran, Spain, Ivory Coast, Brazil, Canada, Latvia, Lebanon and France.

