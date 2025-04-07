"SAS gone act like it’s a fluke" - NBA fans react hilariously to Shannon Sharpe's new "Lakers in 5" catchphrase as Luka Doncic defeats OKC Thunder

The LA Lakers had a 126-99 win over the OKC Thunder, the top team in the Western Conference, on Sunday. With their win, one of the organization's biggest fans, Shannon Sharpe, had a new version of his famous "Lakers in 5" meme.

Sharpe posted his reaction to Los Angeles' win on his X (formerly Twitter) right after they won.

"Lou Dort, Airport, Seaport, Taylor Port. Lakers in ✋🏾," Sharpe posted.

Fans voiced their thoughts on Sharpe's newest entry to his trendy meme.

"😂😂😂 SAS gone act like it’s a fluke," a fan said about Sharpe's co-host, Stephen A. Smith.

"National treasure have spoken and I believe," another fan said.

"All of these are gold. Keep em coming," one fan commented.

Other fans had their version of the meme.

"Chet Holmgren, green goblin, Batman and Robin.......Lakers in 5," a fan said.

"Carusso, free throw, no show, Lakers in 5," another fan said.

"Lou Dort, Food Court, Too Short, Divorce Court LAKERS IN FIVE!!!!!!!" one fan commented.

All-Star guard Luka Doncic took care of business with his 30-point game. Doncic also had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. The Slovenian had a highly efficient night and shot 11-for-20 from the field, including a 5-for-11 performance from deep.

Austin Reaves also had a great night with the basketball as he had 20 points on 50% shooting from deep. LeBron James added 19 points and seven assists.

With their win against the Thunder, the Doncic-led team is closing in on the NBA playoffs with winning momentum. LA is third in the West with a 48-30 record.

Lakers coach credits the team's effort on both ends that led to the win

Coach JJ Redick spoke highly of the team's teamwork against the Thunder. According to the former NBA player, the team was very "connected" in getting what it wanted out of the game, which was a victory.

"I thought we were very connected in both intent and in spirit on both ends of the floor," Redick said. "Very committed to what we were trying to do defensively, and very committed to where we felt we could generate good shots offensively against a terrific defense."

The 18-time champions moved the ball to avoid getting stagnant against the tough OKC defense. They had 25 assists as a unit and dominated the boards with 43 rebounds.

They'll play against the Thunder for the last time this season on Tuesday, following a one-day break on Monday.

