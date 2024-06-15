"SAS version of The Last Dance with ESPN" - NBA fans clown Stephen A. Smith's tunnel entrance ahead of Celtics vs Mavericks Game 4

Fans shared their reaction to Stephen A. Smith's arrival for Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks. The ESPN analyst arrived in style for the NBA Finals as the Celtics hold a 3-0 lead. They have a chance at ending the series tonight but the Mavs are on a mission to keep their season alive.

Smith was seen making his way to the American Airlines Arena wearing a light-colored suit. The analyst was walking with so much swagger into the arena tunnel. Watch the video below to see the longtime journalist make an entrance for Game 4.

However, fans found his entrance hilarious and couldn't keep their thoughts to themselves.

"This gotta be SAS version of The Last Dance with ESPN," a fan said.

"They cover this man like he is playing," another fan pointed out.

"Lmao why he think he a NBA player," one fan said.

A few fans made fun of how Smith walked.

"Lol man struggling walking," one fan said.

"Why he walking like terminator," another fan said.

"He walking like he about to drop 40 tonight lol," one fan joked.

Mavs star defends Luka Doncic from Stephen A. Smith

After the Mavs' Game 3 loss, Stephen A. Smith didn't hold back in his criticism of the team's star, Luka Doncic. The five-time All-Star was fouled out with 4:12 left in the game and it became the turning point of the game. Smith went on to criticize Doncic after the game for disrupting his teammates' rhythm.

According to Smith, in the instances where Doncic would slow the pace down when he had the ball, it disrupted Kyrie Irving's rhythm. The ESPN analyst complained about how the European guard would get the ball and dribble excessively, and at times, take contested shots.

However, Irving didn't think much about it as he defended his All-Star teammate. He sent out a message for Doncic after the game, during his postgame interview, that he isn't alone in the series. The 2016 champion partly took the blame as they hadn't done their best as a team to get a win in the series.

Irving also complimented what Doncic has done on the floor over the past three games. Despite dealing with injuries, the Slovenian star has not given up on the Mavs and is trying his best to lead the team.

Tonight, they have a chance to get their first win of the series. But the Celtics are focused on ending it tonight in Dallas.