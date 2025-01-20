Satou Sabally's 1-word reaction to Donovan Mitchell after major win rocking D.O.N. Issue 2

Unrivaled has started and its first slate of games was a massive success. The matchups didn't go unnoticed by NBA players, as some of them posted on social media to show their support.

Donovan Mitchell gave a shoutout to Dallas Wings star Satou Sabally for rocking his signature "DON 6" shoes.

Sabally shared a picture donning the "Haribo" special edition, and when Mitchell reacted to her sneakers, she hit back at him on Instagram.

"HARIBOOOO," Sabally wrote on Sunday.

Via Satou Sabally's IG story (image credit: instagtram/satou_sabally)

The Cleveland Cavaliers guard is a fan of Haribo gummies and he partnered with Adidas to make a gummy-inspired sneaker edition.

Sabally finished her debut with Phanton B.C. with nine points, seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Donovan Mitchell, Kenny Atkinson react to Cavs' stunning loss to Thunder

It's been a great excellent season for Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers as they have won 35 of their first 41 games.

However, they were blown out by the OKC Thunder on Thursday 134-114. Following the defeat, Mitchell took the blame for the setback.

“If you are going to point somewhere, it’s me,” Mitchell said after the game, via Cleveland.com. “Have to do my job. I didn’t do it.”

Mitchell has been struggling against the Thunder this season, only making 3 of 15 shots for eight points on Thursday. In their first meeting on Jan. 8, which Cleveland won, he went 3 of 16 for 11 points, mostly dealing with Lu Dort's physicality.

Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson was also far from satisfied with his team's effort, especially with how careless they were with the basketball.

“They imposed their will in every sense,” Atkinson said. “They turned us over and then we couldn’t stop them. But it started from the turnovers, 21 turnovers I think, which is uncharacteristic of us. We knew it was coming, we knew their force was coming, we knew that’s their identity and they imposed their identity."

The Cavaliers bounced back immediately as they took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117 on Saturday. They closed their three-game road trip with a 2-1 record and have only lost one game vs. Western Conference teams this campaign.

Although there's still plenty of basketball to be played this season, Cleveland is on pace to win 70 games and have the best record in the Eastern Conference by a significant margin.

