“Savage hours!”: LeBron James hyped for Bryce James’ Notre Dam debut

LeBron James was hyped for his son Bryce James' basketball debut at Notre Dame High School. Bryce James transferred to Sherman Oaks High School from Sierra Canyon where he played his first two seasons. LeBron posted his second-oldest son's debut in an Instagram story video reel.

Bryce James previously played at Sierra Canyon with his older brother Bronny James, who went on to USC after graduating. At Notre Dame, Bryce will join other highly touted recruits like Mercy Miller, the son of rapper Master P, and also Jayden Harpen, who is a three-star recruit.

In his Instagram Story, LeBron remarked "Savage Hours" on a short clip of Bryce's debut.

Bryce James Debut

Bryce James was previously set to transfer to Campbell Hall in Studio City, California, but changed his mind.

Bryce and Bronny James' basketball Journey

Some basketball analysts believe Bryce James could be better than his older brother Bronny James. Bryce James was reportedly scouted by various NBA teams, including the Lakers during Nike’s Peach Jam.

Unfortunately, in July 2023 Bryce also had to see his brother in the hospital after Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest while practicing with the University of Southern California. Bronny James is doing well now. Pictures later emerged of LeBron James taking him out and sending "thank you" messages to everyone who supported the family.

LeBron James' sons, Bronny and Bryce, are set to be part of the NBA in the future. Bronny James has continued to show promising signs of becoming a superstar. Born in 2004, Bronny's basketball skills began attracting attention when he was only 10.

Bronny spoke to Sports Illustrated in August 2022, saying, "I was practically born into it (basketball), so I believe the path was already predetermined. But my father is understanding enough to allow me to choose any path I desire, even if I decide not to pursue basketball."

LeBron also discussed his sentiments regarding his children playing basketball. Speaking to Sports Illustrated, LeBron said he does not pressure them. He prefers to talk to them about their aspirations instead. He revealed that he has never told his sons to become involved in basketball.