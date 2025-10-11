"Savannah & I watching our game bring it home": LeBron James celebrates A'ja Wilson’s latest triumph with heartfelt shoutout

NBA superstar LeBron James and his wife, Savannah James, watched A'ja Wilson lead the Las Vegas Aces to the 2025 WNBA championship on Friday. The Jameses, staying at home for the Aces’ showdown in Game 4 against the Phoenix Mercury, celebrated the Wilson-led team’s win.

A few minutes after the Aces held on for a 97-86 win, the LA Lakers forward shared a story on Instagram with the message:

“@mrs_savannahrj & I watching our game bring it home again!!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS!! @aja22wilson”

LeBron James' reaction on Instagram after A'ja Wilson led the Las Vegas Aces to the 2025 WNBA championship on Friday. [photo: @kingajames/IG]

James, a big fan and supporter of A'ja Wilson, could not help but appreciate the four-time WNBA MVP’s performance. Wilson delivered 31 points, nine rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals. From start to finish, the 6-foot-4 center stepped up when needed.

Wilson anchored the Aces on both ends to fend off the gritty but injury-hampered Mercury. With key contributions from Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young and Jewell Loyd, Las Vegas rules the WNBA again. Behind the Wilson-Gray-Young core, the Aces have won three of the last four championships.

The 40-year-old veteran, a four-time NBA MVP and champ, wanted to turn up the limelight on Wilson following a masterful run.

LeBron James has been supportive of A'ja Wilson over the years

LeBron James and A'ja Wilson are two of the biggest names in basketball. James has shown his support of Wilson over the years with timely tweets or Instagram stories.

Last year, when Wilson dominated with 35 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, the first WNBA player with such a line, James tweeted:

“THE ABSOLUTE BEST!!!!!!!!!!!”

Roughly a year later, when the WNBA announced Wilson had retained her MVP trophy, James showed his excitement with an IG story. He wrote (via ClutchPoints):

“4 piece chicken nugget!!! Congratulations sis!”

Wilson’s fourth MVP allowed her to join an exclusive club. Only NBA legends Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and LeBron James have at least as many before age 30.

Two nights ago, when Wilson hit the game-winning jumper over Alyssa Thomas in Game 3, James reacted to a post from Nike. After Nike called her the MVP, the LA Lakers forward tweeted:

“FACTS!!!!!!!”

