Savannah James describes Bryce James’ scorching 3-point display in recent game with ‘fiery’ GIF

LeBron James' younger son Bryce James is showing tremendous improvement in his perimeter game as he recently waxed hot from three-point range to the delight of his mom Savannah James.

It began when Bleacher Report posted an Instagram post of Bryce James that they captioned:

"Bryce James' jumper is looking good."

Savannah James then replied through an Instagram story with a clip from a highlight reel showing her son Bryce converting a corner three with a GIF of someone using a blowtorch.

Savannah James added a "fiery" GIF to Bryce James' highlight reel she reshared.

Savannah James likely took the clip from a YouTube video of the full highlights of her son Bryce's recent game between his Sierra Canyon High School and Centennial High School.

Bryce James shows his range for Sierra Canyon

In Sierra Canyon's game against Centennial in a high school tournament semifinal in Beverly Hills on Friday, December 8, Bryce James showed up with a drive to dominate from the outside.

While James only ended up with nine points, he scored all his points from beyond the arc in the first half.

Despite slowing down in the second half after outscoring Centennial, 26-13, in the second quarter, Sierra Canyon still prevailed, 63-53.

Bryce James' teammate says it's great to have him back

After seeing limited minutes last year, Bryce James tried to step out of the shadows of his older brother Bronny by transferring to another high school for his third year of eligibility.

However, due to California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section's rules on student-athlete transfers, Bryce James decided to return to Sierra Canyon to avoid redshirting for half a season.

James came off the bench for Sierra Canyon in its season debut, which resulted in an 86-24 win against Moorpark on Wednesday, December 6. He finished with six points, three assists, two steals, and one block in only 15 minutes.

James was also a substitute for Sierra Canyon on its Friday game against Centennial, and he too tallied four rebounds, two assists, and one steal aside from his nine points.

Bryce James' teammate Justin Pippen said in an interview with Yahoo Sports' Krysten Peek that he is happy to see him back with Sierra Canyon.

Justin Pippen, the youngest son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, said,

“It’s really great to have Bryce back. He opens the floor up for better spacing and is an additional threat along the perimeter. He plays the right way, and we’re all really excited he’s back on the team.”

Sierra Canyon, now 5-0 this season, is now in Scottsdale, Arizona for its Saturday (December 9) night game against Desert Mountain.