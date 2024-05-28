Savannah James shockingly claims to know friends whose first sexual experience occurred at 9 years of age

Savannah James appeared on the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast with April McDaniel. She made some shocking revelations when talking about some of her friends and their personal histories.

LeBron James’ wife and the podcast host listened to a fan’s submitted voicemail about sex before marriage. James and McDaniel then discussed the topic of losing your virginity.

James did not reveal when she lost her virginity. Her co-host, McDaniel, said she lost hers at 19 and James implied she was younger.

However, both had friends with shocking stories of engaging at much younger ages. James said she had a friend who had sex at the age of nine. McDaniel said she knew someone who started at age 12. McDaniel was in shock at James’ revelation about her young friend.

"Sorry I know some people who said nine years old," James said. (43:00)

“Nine is crazy where's your f**king mom? Who's having sex at 9? Not even a full penis,” McDaniel said. “You should also not be losing your virginity at 14.” (43:30)

James went on to say that she thinks it is a good age to lose your virginity. She cracked a good mom joke first, however.

“I got kids so I’m going to say I think you should be 50 (laughs),” James said. “Realistically I think you should be at an age where you understand the responsibilities of having sex. Maybe 17 or 18.” (42:50)

The two continued the discussion. They went back and forth on how to know when you are ready to make a certain life decision.

“You just do it. What do you mean how do you know how? What you mean, you just ready and you do it,” James said. “I think it is something really special for a woman though.” ($2:00)

McDaniel then asked James if love was a requirement for the first time. James said she did not love the first person she slept with.

“Nine times out of ten no,” James said. “I think it’s just the circumstance.” (42:20)

Savannah James comments on TikTok makeup trends

Savannah James and her co-host also tackled other topics on the podcast. The two received a voicemail from a young fan who asked for advice on makeup products.

James took the opportunity to educate the young listener on makeup and comment on the TikTok trend surrounding hauls from makeup stores.

“I know we all at some point like to hang on to a trend or try a trend or be in the know. But ultimately I think it is about finding something that works for you and if it comes in that trend, then that’s cool and you can use it but less is more for your baby skin,” James said. (32:10)

Savannah James said she does not jump on trends in the makeup world. She said she will do the dancing trends on TikTok but is not purchasing products like makeup that are trending on the site.

“I do do some trends but just the fun ones. Nothing crazy,” James said. (33:00)

Savannah James and her family often do TikTok trending dances on her account. Her sons have even made sponsored ad videos on the platform as well.

