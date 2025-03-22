Savannah James is a proud mother after his youngest son, Bryce James, won the state championship for his high school team. On March 15, Bryce and the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers beat the Lincoln Trojans 58-53. While Bryce's stats were modest, this championship win is something he can claim as his accomplishment over his older brother, Bronny James.

Savannah went on Instagram to show love to Bryce, reposting a picture of her son in his Sierra Canyon basketball uniform on her Stories.

"What a run," Savannah wrote.

Savannah James' Instagram Stories

Bryce finished the championship game with three points, five rebounds and two assists. He also concluded the season, averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. What a way to conclude his high school basketball career. The young James is expected to play for the Arizona Wildcats this coming 2025 NCAA season.

Savannah James supports her son's comments after Bronny James' strong performance against Milwaukee

It's a good week for Savannah James to be a proud mother as both of her sons have achieved impressive feats. First off, her youngest son, Bryce James, won the state title with Sierra Canyon. Then there's Bronny James, who was given quality minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday to show what he can truly do on the court.

With the core lineup of LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura out of the picture, JJ Redick allowed Bronny to shine on the court. The LA Lakers rookie put up a career performance after adding 17 points, five assists, three rebounds and one block in 30 minutes of play. Although the Lakers ultimately lost, it was still a strong showing by Bronny.

Bronny shared his thoughts on his performance with The Athletic after the game's conclusion.

"I try to let (the criticism) go through one ear and out the other," Bronny said. "Put my head down, come to work and be positive everyday."

Savannah reposted her son's quote on her Instagram Stories. Savannah supported Bronny's words and told him to keep letting critics know what's on his mind.

"Mean what you say, and say what you mean," Savannah wrote on Instagram.

Savannah James' Instagram Stories

It seems that playing in the G League for an extended period has paid off for Bronny James, and if he continues to play the way he did on Thursday in his future games with the main roster, he could very well silence his critics.

