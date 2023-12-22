Savannah James unveils Alo x Beats by Dre fit for royalty

The holiday season is in full swing for LeBron James and his family, as his wife Savannah James, received a special gift from one of his sponsors, Beats. The audio brand partnered with Alo, a yoga and wellness company, to create a limited-edition collection of headphones that is inspired by royalty.

Savannah James took to Instagram to show off her new gift, which included a pair of black wireless headphones, a matching hoodie, and leggings. She thanked Beats and Alo for the “amazing” and “beautiful” package. Taking her statement style further, she has flaunted her latest pair of Alo x Beats by Dre headphones in her latest Instagram story.

Alo x Beats by Dre headphones

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The featured Beats headphone was a special collaboration piece, where the earpieces are embossed with ear muffs fur to keep ears warm. The collection, which is called Alo x Beats by Dre: Royal Edition, is designed to celebrate the power and grace of women.

According to the official website, the headphones feature “a custom gold finish, premium sound quality, and up to 40 hours of wireless listening time.”

However, Beats by Dre has a collaboration range with Alo, which is a Los Angeles-based brand that sells luxury activewear. The products that the brand sells are also committed to environmental sustainability.

Beats advertisement for LeBron James and family

Savannah James is not the only one who received this exclusive gift, as other celebrities and influencers also shared their excitement on social media. Some of them include singer Normani, actress Gabrielle Union, model Winnie Harlow, and rapper Saweetie.

LeBron James, who signed a $30 million deal with Beats in 2008, has not posted anything about the collection yet, but he might be waiting for his own pair to arrive.

The Lakers star is known for his love of music and headphones and often wears them before and after games. He also has his own signature line of Beats products, which feature his logo and colors.

LeBron James was also featured in the commercial ad for Beats, where he was paired alongside footballer Erling Haaland. The ad from Beats by Dre has only confirmed that he will continue his career for a few more years. Savannah James expressed her wish unmistakably. She hopes to witness her husband and sons on the NBA court.

Moreover, Savannah believes that LeBron James has more goals to achieve besides playing with their sons.

“They’re talking again saying you can’t do it…again. Show them why you’re nothing to be played with. The GOAT. Show them why you’re “The King,” again. Nah, you ain’t done yet. Show them what happens when a washed-up, one-hit wonder, does it again.”