"Savannah is like, 'Go f**k it'" - LeBron James shares honest feelings on wife Savannah James' vital role in shaping his legacy

LeBron James will appear in his 21st NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, the most by any player in the event’s history. The four-time MVP turned 40 in December, but he has hardly slowed down. He continues to reach staggering heights in basketball.

Ad

In Season 1 of "Starting 5," the LA Lakers superstar opened up about the role his wife, Savannah James, has played in shaping his legacy:

“You get lost in your own journey because you’re trying to push the limit, push the throttle, see how far you can go. ‘Oh, s**t,’ that’s the sky? What’s beyond that?’ I’m trying to go past that."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“While you’re on that trajectory, at times, you’re looking down and like, ‘Oh, s**t, my family’s down there.’ And they’re like, ‘Go!’ Savannah is like, ‘Go f**k it, go. We know you coming back. F**k. Just go! I got Bronny, I got Bryce, I got Zhuri.’”

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Savannah has been with LeBron James since high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. They started dating in 2002 and married in 2013. The couple has three children: Bronny, now a Lakers teammate with LeBron, Bryce and Zhuri.

Through all the victories and setbacks, Savannah James has been a constant presence by LeBron’s side. She has been with him through every high and low of his career. The former cheerleader has allowed the basketball superstar to pursue greatness while she has taken care of their family.

Ad

Savannah James calls LeBron James 'my bestie'

Uninterrupted added to the hype of "Starting 5," which is now streaming on Netflix. On Instagram, the production company shared a clip of LeBron James and Savannah James expressing what they mean to each other.

Savannah, a social media influencer, said:

“We are two peas in a pod. He’s my bestie.”

The four-time NBA champion responded that as he turned 40, he has gained a deeper understanding of what it means to have a true partner in life. He ended his heartfelt admission, saying:

Ad

“I wouldn’t be who I am. I wouldn’t have the career that I’ve had. I wouldn’t be who I am without her.”

Savannah James is a staple at NBA All-Star Games, cheering for her husband. Expect her to be courtside at Chase Center for this latest milestone in LeBron James’ legendary career — one she has helped shape behind the scenes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback