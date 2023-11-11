"Savants that don't know nothing": LeBron James takes a massive shot at Skip Bayless and critics, raves about Cam Reddish

LeBron James and Cam Reddish made several key plays to help drag the LA Lakers to a closely-fought 122-119 win over the Phoenix Suns. James’ assist to Reddish for a corner three-pointer pushed the Lakers’ lead to 118-113 with 1:10 left in the game. The five-point cushion was enough for the Lakers to eke out the win.

James continued to trust Reddish after the forward missed a potential wide-open jumper against the Miami Heat on Monday. After the game, the four-time MVP was asked if he noticed anything different about his new teammate. James responded that he didn’t see anything out of the ordinary after spending training camp and preseason with him.

James also sent an emphatic message to his doubters that might have included Skip Bayless:

“To all the naysayers and basketball savants that don’t know nothing about basketball and telling me I should’ve shot that shot in Miami… I did the same thing tonight because I trust my teammates. I make the right play every single time. Game ball go to Cam Reddish, for sure.”

Bayless has been one of James’ biggest and most unrelenting critics. The “Undisputed” host has repeatedly accused the NBA’s all-time points leader of having “no clutch DNA.” Bayless loves to poke fun at James for passing up game-winning or go-ahead shots to teammates.

In the said game against the Miami Heat, the LA Lakers trailed 109-108 with 8.9 seconds left in the game. LeBron James had the ball in his hands, with Jimmy Butler closely checking him. James drove to the basket but dished out to Cam Reddish, who missed a wide-open three-pointer.

Skip Bayless wasn’t the only one who trolled “King James” on social media. Many felt that he should have bullied his way to the basket for a foul. A made free throw would have forced overtime.

James clearly kept receipts and has just blasted his doubters.

LeBron James and Cam Reddish’s three-point shooting showed up in the LA Lakers’ win over the Phoenix Suns

Leading into the game against the Phoenix Suns, LeBron James was averaging just 31.0% from behind the arc. Cam Reddish had a nightmare start from deep, hitting just 12.5% of his three-pointers. The LA Lakers were at the bottom of the NBA in three-point efficiency with just 29.6%.

Fortunately for the Lakers, James and Reddish were on target tonight. The four-time MVP was 3-4 while Reddish was 5-8. As a team, they shot 12-27 for 44.4%, easily the most efficient game they’ve had all season from rainbow distance.

The Lakers needed every one of those three-pointers in their close decision over the Suns. When those shots are falling, the lane opens up for Anthony Davis and LeBron James to do more damage. Cam Reddish’s two corner triples late in the game were crucial shots that helped the Lakers’ victory.