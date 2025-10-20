"Save us" - Fans see Warriors owner Joe Lacob as sole savior for the struggling $540 million MLS team for sale

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 20, 2025 02:36 GMT
Fans see Warriors owner Joe Lacob as sole savior for the struggling $540 million MLS team for sale. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fans see Warriors owner Joe Lacob as sole savior for the struggling $540 million MLS team for sale. (Photo: IMAGN)

Joe Lacob has a great track record with the Golden State Warriors, winning four NBA championships as the owner. Lacob's magic touch also helped the Golden State Valkyries have a very successful first season in the WNBA. Now, San Jose Earthquakes fans want the billionaire to purchase the struggling MLS club.

MLS analyst Favian Renkel reported over the weekend that Lacob was in attendance for the Earthquakes' final game of the season. Lacob was with club president Jared Shawlee in the luxury suites. They watched San Jose earn a 2-1 win over Austin FC.

However, the win wasn't enough to propel the Earthquakes to the MLS playoffs. They finished the season tied with Real Salt Lake with 41 points, but they missed out on the playoffs due to goal differential. The club hasn't had much success since the early 2000s, when they won two MLS Cups in 2001 and 2003.

Trending
San Jose Earthquakes owner John Fisher put the club up for sale in June, with an estimated valuation of $540 million. Fisher is also the owner of the Oakland Athletics, which is set to relocate to Las Vegas.

Fans in the area are not fond of Fisher, who is considered one of the worst owners in the MLB and MLS. So some of them are hoping for Joe Lacob to save the Earthquakes and turn the club into contenders.

Here are some of the comments.

Joe Lacob bought the Golden State Warriors in 2010 for $450 million. Fast forward to 15 years later, the Warriors are the most valuable NBA team in the world, valued by Sportico at around $11.3 billion.

Joe Lacob planning ahead for Steph Curry's eventual exit

While Joe Lacob had the business acumen to help the Golden State Warriors become successful, it wouldn't have happened without Steph Curry. The greatest shooter ever turned the franchise around and led them to four NBA championships.

At 37 years old, Curry's time could be coming to an end sooner than later, and Lacob is already preparing for it. The billionaire told Tim Kawakami of the San Francisco Standard about making plans in two or three years from now.

"Hopefully, we’re still continuing to develop some players so that we’re not high-and-dry at the end of two years, or maybe it’s one year, maybe it’s three years. I don’t know," Lacob said.

Curry, Draymond Green and Jimmy Butler are all under contract until after the 2026-27 NBA season. The Warriors are one of the teams reportedly freeing up cap space for the summer of 2027, which could be one of the biggest free agency classes ever.

Juan Paolo David

