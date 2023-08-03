“Inspired us to do things YOUR way and say f**k em ALL” - Kyrie Irving hails Russell Westbrook legacy

Kyrie Irving, known for sparking debates and going against the norm in basketball conversations, recently posted a highlight mixtape of Russell Westbrook on his Instagram.

By doing so, Irving was supporting Westbrook and showing appreciation for his skills, especially when many in the basketball media have criticized Westbrook's performance and questioned his MVP-caliber status.

“Let’s not pretend this dude right here didn’t revolutionize the game and inspire all of us to do things YOUR way and say F**k em ALL,” Irving wrote on the story.

Kyrie Irving Insta Story

Irving is constantly criticized by the media so he often comes to the defense of other players, especially those the media seem to deem “washed’.

Both Westbrook and Irving revolutionized the guard position. Both play above their height and are not afraid to use their athleticism to attack larger defenders.

How did Westbrook change the game?

Westbrook will always be known for his insane athleticism. He inspired many ball handlers to push on a fast break.

More and more prospects are coming into the league with the ability to fly down the floor on a fast break. Typical point guards bring the ball up slowly but Westbrook is never afraid to push the ball and create his own solo offense.

Prospects who are high-flying dunkers now can be guards partly because Westbrook paved the way. Guards slashing to the lane looked for layups or kick outs but Westbrook looks to finish strong at the rim first.

Upcoming prospects like Scoot Henderson now look to dunk on a big man when driving to the lane before passing it up much like Westbrook. He inspired smaller ballers to use their athleticism and play above the rim.

Westbrook’s career hit a bit of a renaissance as he carried the LA Clippers down the stretch last season. He averaged 15.8 points, 7.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game during the 21 game stretch with the Clippers.

Westbrook has scored in double figures in all 15 seasons of his NBA career. The nine-time All Star won the MVP in 2017 after averaging a triple-double for the season.

He will try to keep it going again with the Clippers after re-signing with the team this season. He signed a 2-year, $7.8 million deal this summer. The second year is a player option.

