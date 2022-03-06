"Say GOAT James I Love You" - Shannon Sharpe on LeBron James' greatness, hilariously asks people to "say his name when no one is around you"

Fox Sports analyst Shannon Sharpe celebrated LeBron James' incredible 56-point effort in the LA Lakers' 124-116 win against the Golden State Warriors, calling the 37-year-old the GOAT. It was James' highest-scoring game in a Lakers uniform and only his second 50-point game since 2018.

Here's what Sharpe tweeted after James helped the Lakers complete their comeback win over Steph Curry and Co.:

"Say his name, say his name when no one is around you. Say Goat James I Love You. #GoatJames #WashedKing"

LeBron James made some clutch plays down the stretch, producing one of his most efficient games of the season. He shot 19 of 31 from the field, including six triples. The 'King' also made 12 of his 13 free throw attempts while grabbing ten boards on the night.

LeBron James' phenomenal outing helped the LA Lakers snap a four-game skid and record their first win post the All-Star break. The Lakers are now seven games below the .500 mark (28-35) and will be looking to build off of this win moving forward.

LeBron James propels LA Lakers to a much-needed win as they prepare for a two-game road trip

The LA Lakers find themselves in a tough spot and could potentially be out of the play-in tournament scenario if they pile up more losses. Nevertheless, the win against the Golden State Warriors will give the side much-needed confidence as they aim to record consecutive wins for the first time since January 7th.

LeBron James and Co. will be taking on the likes of the San Antonio Spurs. Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards in their next three games. All of those teams have struggled in recent weeks, which means the Lakers should look to capitalize on it and build momentum.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers LeBron James out of nowhere LeBron James out of nowhere 🔨 https://t.co/rP6eX00QCp

Frank Vogel's side have displayed a tendency to lose focus in relatively easier games, though, something they will have to avoid right now. The Purple and Gold can't afford to lose any more games, so the margin of error will be less. With the way James and the rest of the crew performed against the Dubs, there will be renewed optimism surrounding the Lakers' chances of making a turnaround entering the postseason.

They continue to be a threat to any team if they execute their plans well, something they haven't been able to do consistently. The LA Lakers played with great intensity against the Warriors, though, and if they manage to replicate that again, they will be in high spirits entering the play-in tournament later in the season.

