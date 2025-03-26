"Say it louder"- Savannah James sends strong message to Bronny James’ doubters with IG post after son's G League feat

Savannah James is no stranger to facing criticism lobbed at her loved ones. Every once in a while, though, the wife of all-time great LeBron James claps back at all the critics online.

She did just that after her son Bronny logged a new G League career high of 39 points in a South Bay Lakers win over the Santa Cruz Warriors. On Tuesday, Savannah posted a clip of Bronny being interviewed after his latest milestone on Instagram:

"Say it louder for the people in the back," Savannah wrote in the story's caption.

Savannah James responds to the critics of her son, Bronny. Credit: James/IG

Bronny's sound bites on the interview were also a not-so-subtle acknowledgment of the negativity that has followed him all over social media:

"Listen, I belong out here," Bronny told G League reporter Timothy Parker. "That's all I'm trying to prove. A lot of people say I don't, but I just come out, work every day, try to get better every day."

The 20-year-old guard also had seven rebounds, four assists, and four steals as the Lakers defeated the Warriors 122-118. Though the Lakers won't be advancing to the G League playoffs this year, Bronny's development has been a bright spot for the team.

Last week, Bronny tallied a new career high in the NBA when he scored 17 points in a 118-89 LA Lakers loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Savannah James supports her son Bronny James' approach to criticism

Just a few days ago, Savannah gave her stamp of approval to another Bronny sound bite regarding naysayers.

The quote comes from a piece that The Athletic did on Bronny, specifically focusing on how he handles critics. Bronny is quoted saying this line about those who doubt him:

"I try to let [the criticism] go through one ear and out the other, put my head down, come to work and be positive every day."

After the piece was published, Savannah shared the quote in an Instagram story and added her own message of affirmation:

"Mean what you say, and say what you mean," she wrote.

Bronny's critics don't appear to be stopping any time soon. Nor, for that matter, is Savannah James taking breaks from supporting her son.

