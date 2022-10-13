“Say what you want about Draymond; yes, he was wrong; yes, he admitted it” – 8x NBA all-star appreciates Draymond Green for apologizing for altercation directly through a media interview

While Draymond Green has apologized publicly for punching Golden State Warriors teammate Jordan Poole, many believe he should still face a suspension. However, on "The VC Show," Vince Carter appreciated the way Green handled the situation.

"Say what you want about Draymond. Yes, he was wrong. Yes, he admitted it," Carter said. "The one thing that I respect him for is that he did not immediately go to his podcast. ... I respected that. I respected that, because every other situation normally and typically he would go (to his podcast).

"That's when I was like, 'Ok, well, let's hear what he has to say on his podcast,' which probably everyone in the world said, because that's what we typically or normally would see from Draymond.

"And he did not do that, and he made his first public interview with their media instead. I thought that was very mature of him. That's how you handle that. ... He made his attempt, he extended his hand and it's up for Jordan Poole to extend his hand back if he chooses to when he wants to."

The team fined Green and gave him time away from the franchise during the preseason.

Green has been the heart and soul of the Warriors. His competitiveness and emotions have been crucial to their success over the years.

Draymond Green and the Golden State Warriors look to put Poole incident behind them

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is set to return to the team

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole's practice altercation was shocking. While the heat of the moment can lead to scuffles, it rarely becomes such public news.

Making things worse, video of the incident was released into the public through TMZ. Since then, the Golden State Warriors have said that they will handle things behind closed doors.

After a recent preseason game, coach Steve Kerr announced that Draymond Green had been fined and would return to the team Thursday. For now, the Warriors will hope that their veteran roster can get things patched up in a hurry.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined for practice altercation last week, and will return to team activities on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr says. Warriors’ Draymond Green has been fined for practice altercation last week, and will return to team activities on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr says.

Golden State's core of Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry has dealt with plenty of obstacles. It wouldn't be unlikely for this team to come together and use it as motivation.

The Warriors know how special this roster can become, especially with Jordan Poole in the mix. Regardless of the upcoming contract situation for Green and Golden State, the team has the chance to repeat as champions. That should be enough for the Dubs to come together and put this issue behind them.

