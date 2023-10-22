Deni Avdija was originally drafted as the ninth overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards for his upside on offense while being a strong rebounder. Across three seasons in Washington, Avdija has averaged 9.2 points (43.1% shooting, including 31.0% from 3-point range) and 6.4 rebounds per game.

Entering his fourth season in the league, Avdija just recently signed a four-year $55 million contract extension, as per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

With the Wizards envisioning Avdija as a key piece on the team's roster in their rebuild, several NBA fans voiced out their reactions via X.

"Scammed the Wizards in daylight."

From the reactions, it seems fans were surprised with the kind of extension Deni Avdija received from Washington. Despite his offensive upside, some fans are unsure whether the Wizards forward is worth that much.

Deni Avdija talks about finding more consistency with his game

According to FanSided's Jarrett Spence, Deni Avdija looked back on his 2022-23 season with the Washington Wizards and where he needs to improve the most.

Avdija said:

"I feel like I did take advantage of it, and I played with more confidence. I played with more freedom. I feel like it helped develop my game and take my role to the next step a little bit. I think it needs to be more consistent, and I showed I can help the team in a variety of ways. But also on bad nights, I need to find a way to get back into the game.

"I feel a lot of times I lose focus or have a couple of bad stretches, which I feel I need to eliminate. But other than that, I feel like I took another step forward for sure."

Deni Avdija has continued to make the proper strides in his game with each season in the NBA. His huge contract extension with the Wizards demonstrates the organization's faith in his development and the upside he possesses.