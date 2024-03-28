"Scared of Brandon Clarke" - NBA fans troll Anthony Davis as Lakers rule him out against Grizzlies

After a strong performance against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday, Anthony Davis was ruled out for the game against the Memphis Grizzlies at the FedExForum on Wednesday. The internet had some funny and weird takes on Davis' knee injury management.

The game against the Grizzlies is only the fifth missed game for Davis this season, and the Lakers have nine more games to play after this. Even with his healthiest season with the Lakers, the nine-time NBA All-Star can't escape the internet.

Underdog NBA tweeted the injury news and it was flooded with comments.

A fan sarcastically said that Davis was scared of his matchup with Brandon Clarke, the Grizzlies center.

"Scared of Brandon Clarke huh."

Another feels Davis is avoiding a defensive matchup with DPOY Jaren Jackson Jr.

Some basketball fans want to see how LeBron James will carry the team after a strong output from Davis against the Bucks.

Having Davis out points back to the Lakers needing a reliable backup center for these types of games. Jaxson Hayes and Harry Giles will fill in the center position in AD's absence.

On the other side, some feel that Davis needed the rest after helping the Lakers overcome Giannis Antetokounmpo's Milwaukee Bucks on the road.

Anthony Davis on pace to play his healthiest season in his NBA career

Having played in the NBA for 11 years, Anthony Davis played the most games in a regular season back in 2016-17 and 2017-18 season with 75 games each. As of this date, he has logged 68 games with nine matches left in the Lakers calendar.

For Davis to break his healthiest season record, he can miss two of the next nine games and he will end up with 76 games played.

As a Laker, this is already the healthiest that Davis has logged in for the team, eclipsing his 62-game season back in the 2019-2020 season, his first year with the team.

So far this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony Davis has been averaging 24.7 points, 12.6 rebounds (the most in his career), 3.6 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. He also shoots the ball well at 53.3%, the second highest in his career, and has a decent 81.5% from the free throw line.