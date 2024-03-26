"Scared of Giannis": NBA fans mercilessly roast LeBron James for ducking marquee clash against Bucks

LeBron James will sit out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night, signaling yet another national primetime game where the NBA legend won't play. NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the news on X, as James is listed on the injury report with an ankle injury.

James played on Sunday in a 150-145 win against the Indiana Pacers, scoring 26 points with 10 rebounds in 38 minutes. He showed no signs of injury and has averaged 36.1 minutes per game this month.

The injury designation will mean James misses another chance to face off against Giannis Antetkounmpo. The two stars have not squared off in a regular season game since December 2, 2022. That is 480 days.

The news that LeBron James will miss the game caused many online to call out "The King," with many saying the LA Lakers star was scared of playing Giannis:

Can LA Lakers win without LeBron James against the Milwaukee Bucks?

The Lakers will have a tough test without LeBron James on Tuesday night. The Milwaukee Bucks are one of the top teams in the East and pose a threat at home. The Bucks are 29-7 at home this season, having won their last two games and six of their last 10.

The Lakers are 5-4 without LeBron James this season. One of those wins came against the Milwaukee Bucks in a 123-122 victory earlier this month, where D’Angelo Russell led the way for the Lakers with 44 points.

If they get another scoring outburst like that from Russell they could pull off the upset in Milwaukee on Tuesday. They will also need a big game on both ends from Anthony Davis. The Lakers big had 22 points and 13 rebounds in the win against Milwaukee this season.

Davis has averaged 26.7 points and 10.5 rebounds in 20 games against Antetokounmpo in his career. A double-double from Davis would go a long way in keeping the Lakers in this one.

LA will have more depth issues aside from missing their talisman. Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent are still out, as is Christian Wood. Davis is probable with an Achilles issue but should go.

Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton are listed as probable but are likely to play, but the Bucks will be without backup guard Patrick Beverley.

The Lakers will need heavy minutes from their young core to stay in this one as a lot of their veterans are dealing with injuries. Russell and Austin Reaves will need to contribute with the scoring and assists especially if Damian Lillard gets hot.