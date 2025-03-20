"Scared of Lakers" - NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray being ruled out of Lakers showdown

The Denver Nuggets have ruled out Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray for their showdown against the LA Lakers on Wednesday night. Jokic and Murray will miss their second consecutive game due to ankle injuries, but some fans are not pleased with the Nuggets' decision.

Ad

TNT's Chris Hayne reported that the Nuggets are sitting down their two best players in a nationally televised game. The only star left to watch is Luka Doncic, who is looking to give the Lakers another win. It might not be a good look for the NBA, but Denver is adamant that both players are injured.

Jokic, Murray and Christian Braun were rested in the Nuggets' 114-105 win over the Golden State Warriors on Monday. Many thought that it was due to load management, but "The Joker" and "The Blue Arrow" are both nursing bad ankles, and the Nuggets are being cautious about them.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

NBA fans were surprised that Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray will miss the game against the LA Lakers, given they always play their best versus the purple and gold. Lakers fans trolled the duo, with some even calling them scared to face a LeBron James-less team.

"Scared of Lakers," a fan tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Watch this space as the story continues to develop. It will be updated soon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback