Scariest match ever: A look at NBA legend LeBron James’ iconic return to Cleveland Cavaliers in 2010

It was December 2nd, 2010. The Miami Heat were taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. LeBron James was back in the arena that was his home, but this time in a different uniform.

In the summer of 2010, LeBron James made a decision to "take his talents to south beach and join the Miami Heat.", joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh. Cavaliers' fans were enraged by his decision and everyone knew that this game was going to be ugly. The NBA proactively had already decided to provide additional security to the teams for this game.

Before the Miami Heat departed for Cleveland, LeBron was asked about the upcoming game against his former team and he had this to say:

"It’s going to be fun but at the same time, it’s going to be very emotionally draining just to go back. It’s going to be difficult I think. … it’s going to be tough."

The atmosphere in the arena was electrifying. Fans were booing, screaming abuses and even throwing beer cups and batteries onto the court. The crowd was chanting "Traitior" and "Akron Hates you" throughout the game. Several fans had to be removed from the arena and one fan was even arrested. As former NBA player Kenny Smith put it:

"This feels like the Game 7 of the NBA Finals."

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley was there at the game and had this to say about the atmosphere that day:

“Easily the most hostile NBA game I’ve ever been to in 30 years in the NBA. It was intense. It was worse than I thought it was going to be."

Every time that LeBron James as much as touched the ball during his time in the arena, fans were quick to start with the booing. The environment of the game was almost like that of a gladiator pit.

LeBron James was surely affected by the environment but did not let his emotions out in public. Before the game began he was seen having a laugh with some of his former teammates whom he was meeting for the first time since he departed. During the game he seemed to be completely at ease despite the unrelenting heckling of the crowd.

There aren't any more dogs in this world. Cavs bench laughing with dude that left y'all. Yeah that's funny. Grow some cajones... Anyway — Chris Webber (@realchriswebber) December 3, 2010

LeBron's performance that night was stellar. He scored 38 points in just three quarters, including 24 points in the third quarter. He also grabbed 5 rebounds and dished out 8 assists in what was probably one of the toughest games of his career.

LeBron James was unstoppable that night. He pulled off every move in the book, from jumpers, to lobs, to dunks. It almost seemed like the jeering crowd was firing him up even more. His aggression with the basketball in his hands completely destroyed the Cavaliers, who suffered a 118-90 defeat.

It took years for #Lebron to build the Cleveland Cavalier Franchise.. N it has taken him 2hrs to destroy it... — Sean Singletary (@SeanSingletary) December 3, 2010

In a post game interview with TNT, LeBron James spoke about his performance saying:

“I know this court, and I’ve made a lot of shots on this court. I just wanted to be aggressive, just try to keep them out of the game. I knew they were going to try and make a run in the third quarter. We are able to get stops and able to get some shots.”

That game made one thing clear. LeBron James was not a weak player. He proved to his critics that he could handle the pressure that comes with being the most followed athelete in the world.

LeBron James returns home after Miami Heat stint

LeBron James led the Cleveland Cavaliers to the 2016 NBA Champioship- Game Four

After winning two NBA titles with the Miami Heat, LeBron James chose to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2014. This move earned him back the love and respect of the city of Cleveland.

LeBron fulfilled his promise and brought the city, its first NBA title in 2016, in a hard fought series against the Golden State Warriors, coming down from a 1-3 deficit. LeBron James will forever be remembered in Cleveland as the man who brought the city their first NBA title.

His first game at Cleveland as a Miami Heat player is one that cannot be forgotten. The immense mental strength that LeBron James possess was on full display that night. Not many NBA players in the history of the game would be able to handle the emotions and pressure of such a game. This game will surely go down as one of LeBron James' finest performances in his illustrious career and probably the scariest game in basketball history.

