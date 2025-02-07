"Scary for opposing teams" - Anthony Davis expounds on forming big man trio with Daniel Gafford & Dereck Lively II

Throughout his career, Anthony Davis has been pretty open about the fact that he prefers to play the power forward position rather than center. Despite that, since parting ways with the New Orleans Pelicans and joining the LA Lakers, most of Davis' minutes have come as the team's starting center.

While there had been some talk of Lakers GM Rob Pelinka acquiring a starting center so that coach JJ Redick could make use of lineups where Davis is the power forward, the team wound up trading him to Dallas.

Although Anthony Davis told members of the press on Friday that he has no problem playing the five if need be, he's excited to play alongside Mavericks big-men Daniel Gafford and Dereck Lively II.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response to Mavs reporter Isaac Harris asking about his fit with the Mavericks' frontcourt, Davis spoke about his willingness to play the five, and his desire to play the four:

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

"I have no problem playing the five. I just think playing the five over an extended period of time, an 82-game season, is just wear and tear on your body. ... having guys like Gaff and, and Live, I just think it's going to be scary for opposing teams.

"On the defensive end, offensively, and I just look back on my career every season in New Orleans, I had a five next to me. Obviously we've seen what I was able to do with me and DeMarcus then. My first year in LA with two bigs and obviously win a championship."

You can see the full introductory press conference below, with Davis' comments about his position at the 20-minute mark.

Anthony Davis set to make Dallas Mavericks debut on Saturday after blockbuster trade

Prior to being traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Anthony Davis missed back-to-back games for the Lakers, sitting out the team's January 30 clash with the Wizards, and the team's February 1 game against the Knicks with foot pain.

As Davis told members of the press earlier in the week after being traded to the Mavericks, he had texted his teammates after their win over the Knicks, however, before he was able to return to action for coach JJ Redick, he was traded to Dallas.

On Friday, while speaking with members of the press, Anthony Davis revealed that he's planning to make his debut for Dallas on Saturday, when the team hosts the Houston Rockets.

Of course, Saturday's game will also coincide with a protest being scheduled for Saturday outside of American Airlines Center. While the group protesting is aware that doing so won't undo the trade orchestrated by Mavs GM Nico Harrison, the group wants their frustrations to be heard.

Similarly, another group has raised over $40,000 as part of a GoFundMe, with the goal being to put billboards up expressing their frustration with Harrison, much like Chicago Bulls fans did when trying to get the team's former front-office duo of Gar Forman and John Paxson fired years back.

While Anthony Davis said on Friday that he wants to give life back to the city after the Doncic trade, whether the team can win back heartbroken Mavericks fans remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.