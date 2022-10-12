“There never was a contract, never rejected anything…That’s not true” - Dennis Schroder rejects reports of him refusing $84 million from Lakers, asserts no such contract was offered to him

The LA Lakers brought back a familiar face this summer. Veteran guard Dennis Schroder, who played with the Lakers two seasons ago, spent last season with the Houston Rockets and Boston Celtics. He signed a one-year deal with the Lakers on September 13.

Schroder is coming off an impressive showing with the German national team at the FIBA EuroBasket tournament. The 6-foot-3 combo guard will share time in a crowded Lakers backcourt with Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley. Schroder will provide instant offense and solid playmaking off the bench.

Schroder's Contract with The Lakers

The Lakers signed Schroder to a one-year, $2.6 million contract. During his first stint with the Lakers, he reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension. He bet on himself and paid the price.

Why did Schroder pass on this payday? Well, according to Schroder, he was never offered a lucrative contract in the first place.

“I mean, end of the day, there never was a contract,” Schroder said. “There never was a contract, never rejected anything. … That’s not true.”

Schroder reportedly believed he could fetch a bigger contract in free agency. He had an impressive two-year tenure as a back-up point guard with the Oklahoma City Thunder from 2018-2020. He was traded to to the Lakers in November 2020.

The Lakers handed him the starting point guard duties. He had a great opportunity to improve his value heading into free agency. He didn't exactly seize the moment.

Schroder averaged 15.4 points on 43.7% shooting, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds in 61 starts. His offensive production dropped by nearly four points a game compared to his last season with the Thunder. But he had a track record of success in the league. He thought he could parlay that into a big contract.

There was not a big market for his services during the summer of 2021. After failing to get multi-year offers, Schroder settled on a one-year, $5.9 million contract with the Celtics. He was dealt to the Rockets in February.

The Lakers are hoping he can give provide some offensive spark off the bench. Schroder is looking to raise his stock heading into free agency next offseason. This could work out for both sides.

Schroder is also familiar with playing with Lakers guard Russell Westbrook. They were teammates with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the 2018-19 season.

Dennis Schroder has averaged 14.2 points and 4.6 assists over a span of nine NBA seasons.

