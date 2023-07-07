Scoot Henderson is preparing to make his highly anticipated NBA Summer League debut on Friday night. Ahead of what is expected to be a massive game for the Portland Trail Blazers game against Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets, Henderson was in the lab.

Not only was Scoot Henderson in the lab, the No. 3 pick in the draft was putting in work with none other than future Hall of Famer Steph Curry. While Curry's reputation as one of the greatest point guards of this era precedes him, many fans chimed in with funny reactions.

Like we've seen in the past, some of the reactions poking fun at the pair included jokes regarding Curry not being clutch and a blown 3-1 lead in the 2016 Finals. On the flip side, many praised Curry for his leadership in taking a rookie who isn't on his team under his wing.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Check out some of the funniest reactions below.

Van @vanman_1000 @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ I like this! U can see Scoot got a lot to learn but in a few yrs, if he keeps learning under Steph, he is going to be really good!! @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ I like this! U can see Scoot got a lot to learn but in a few yrs, if he keeps learning under Steph, he is going to be really good!!

Andy @AndyJPuente @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ Imagine how salty Dame would be if Scoot leads this Blazers team to the playoffs in his rookie season while he's rotting on the bench @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ Imagine how salty Dame would be if Scoot leads this Blazers team to the playoffs in his rookie season while he's rotting on the bench 😭

🇵🇹🇺🇸 @cfcmaz__ @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ holy steph man so inspirational guiding the next generation @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ holy steph man so inspirational guiding the next generation

tyler @Tytropolis @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ Scoot dribbling worse than 5th graders at summer camp @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ Scoot dribbling worse than 5th graders at summer camp

JFiveKeepHopeAlive😐😑😐 @JohnnyMyers20 @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ So we just going to forget the fact that buddy was struggling doing those 2 ball drills @TheNBACentral @swishcultures_ So we just going to forget the fact that buddy was struggling doing those 2 ball drills 💀💀💀💀

Scoot Henderson and Damian Lillard: Will they play together?

As many fans pointed out, the fact that Scoot Henderson is training with Steph Curry rather than Damian Lillard is somewhat surprising. With the Warriors and the Portland Trail Blazers being rivals, many would expect the No. 3 pick to be training with veteran Damian Lillard.

There's been plenty of speculation as to whether or not the two will wind up playing together in Portland. Currently, the Blazers are working to trade Lillard.

Damian Lillard

Where Lillard winds up landing, however, is anyone's guess. He has remained adamant that he would only be interested in playing for the Miami Heat, with reports surfacing that his agent was calling teams to tank their deals.

As multiple outlets have reported, Lillard's agent is telling teams that his client only wants to play for the Heat. Any other team working on a trade would reportedly be trading for an unhappy player.

Despite that, the Blazers are under no obligation to trade the veteran guard to Miami as he would like. As a result, it sounds as though there are some who believe Lillard could stay in Portland and play with Scoot Henderson.

With Scoot Henderson's NBA Summer League debut set for Friday night, a dominant performance could go a long way in swaying Damian Lillard to stay. Whether or not he backs off the trade talk, only time will tell.

Poll : 0 votes