"Scoot Henderson's per-game stats masked a 0.510 true shooting percentage": Senior ESPN writer warns NBA teams about prospect's shooting

Scoot Henderson is a consensus top three draft pick heading into June 22. However, according to ESPN's Kevin Pelton, any team interested in acquiring the G-League Ignite guard should do their due diligence.

Pelton believes that Henderson's per-game stats of 16.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 5.4 rebounds per game are masking a poor shooting season from the incoming rookie. He wrote:

"Henderson's per-game stats (16.5 points, 6.5 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game in regular-season play) looked good enough, but they masked a .510 true shooting percentage as compared to a league average of .581.

"The improved 3-point shooting that Henderson showcased in a pair of exhibitions against Wembanyama and Metropolitans 92 was nowhere to be found as he shot 28% in regular-season play. It's possible that Henderson was merely limited by injury and hampered by questionable floor spacing (Ignite was dead last in 3s during the regular season). Players like Henderson have tended to beat their stats-only projections."

Scoot Henderson is currently a big topic of conversation, as the New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly looking to trade their way into the top three of the draft in order to acquire the highly-touted guard.

Nevertheless, it would be wise for the Pelicans, and any other team, to review Scoot Henderson's game tape as teams will need to be certain that his game can translate to the NBA level.

Still, Henderson has reportedly impressed every team he has worked out for in recent weeks, with glowing reports citing his three-level scoring ability and endless motor as major reasons why he could be a top three selection.

Here's the full report by Kevin Pelton.

New Orleans Pelicans rumored to covert top three pick

If the New Orleans Pelicans are truly hellbent on acquiring Scoot Henderson, then the Charlotte Hornets have to be their preferred trade partner. After all, acquiring the second overall pick is the only way to be certain that Scoot Henderson will still be available.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, we should expect the Pelicans to be 'aggressive' in their pursuit of Scoot Henderson.

Western Conference playoff contender seriously pursuing a top 2-3 pick in this month's NBA Draft, with eyes on point guard Scoot Henderson:

"The Pelicans are expected to aggressively pressure a top pick - potentially two or three - in this upcoming NBA draft, with their eyes set on Scoot Henderson, sources tell me," Charania said.

"Henderson and Alabama's Brandon Miller are vying to potentially go No. 2 to the Charlotte Hornets in the draft...Expect the Hornets to further solidify their draft board as this week closes. But the Pelicans are among teams seriously persuing that No. 2 overall pick," he added.

On June 16, the Charlotte Hornets underwent a change of ownership, with Michael Jordan selling his majority stake in the franchise. As such, the Pelicans may feel confident in their ability to pull off a big trade with the Hornets, as the new ownership group looks to make an offseason splash.

Of course, there is always a risk when trading out of a top three pick, so the Charlotte Hornets new ownership will need to weight their options. Especially when one of those options is adding Scoot Henderson, a player widely expected to have an All-Star career.

