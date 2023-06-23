Scoot Henderson siblings: Taking a closer look at NBA Draft 2023's 3rd pick's personal life

Scoot Henderson is the second youngest kid in a brood of seven to Chris and Crystal Henderson. From Hempstead, New York, the Hendersons moved to Marietta, Georgia, right after the future basketball superstar was born.

The Henderson parents run the Next Play 360, where his father served as a trainer and coach. His mother worked as a healthcare administrator.

Henderson, who the Portland Trail Blazers picked third in the 2023 NBA Draft, has two brothers and four sisters.

CJ Henderson is the eldest. He had a superb career in basketball at Kells High School before going a different route in college. CJ eventually found his mark in the real estate industry. He has been in the business for nearly a decade.

Jade Henderson is the second-eldest child of Chris and Crystal Henderson. He had a terrific football career in high school and college but wasn’t drafted into the NFL. Not much is known about Jade after his failed attempt to join pro football.

Scoot Henderson has four sisters who have excellent basketball careers, having reached at least the NCAA Division I competition. Onyx, China and Diamond are still actively involved in the sport.

Onyx and China have also helped their parents run Next Play 360 after recently getting their basketball coaching licenses.

The youngest of the Hendersons is Crystal, also known as “Moochie.” She’s turning out to be a smaller version of Scoot Henderson in high school, where she broke a few of his school records.

“Moochie” already has several offers from college programs.

Scoot Henderson is going to make his siblings proud

If not for Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson may have been the best prospect of the 2023 NBA Draft. He fell to No. 3 after the Charlotte Hornets nabbed Brandon Miller at No. 2. Miller’s fit alongside LaMelo Ball was probably the reason why they chose the former Alabama star.

Henderson, though, is expected to be a two-way superstar in the NBA. He will team up with Damian Lillard to try and lead the Portland Trail Blazers back to basketball relevance.

