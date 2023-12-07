Scoot Henderson unveils signature shoes 'Scoot Zeros' by Puma: What we know so far

Selected third overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2023 NBA draft, Scoot Henderson has faced bumps this season. However, that hasn't stopped him, as Puma recently showcased his first signature shoe, the "Scoot Zeros." According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Henderson signed an annual seven-figure, multi-year endorsement contract with Puma on June 12, 2022.

Additionally, Complex Sneakers uploaded a video clip, via X, of the "Georgia Peach" colorway of Henderson's first signature shoe. Here's a look:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the video, Henderson showcased the sleek colorway design of the "Georgia Peach" as it rocks the peach color with a green forum design. The green forum, as described by Henderson, is the "leaf and the stem" of the peach.

Meanwhile, the bottom of the shoes has a purple and light blue colorway with the inclusion of the Puma logo as well. Additionally, Henderson also went in to give a brief explanation of why his first signature has "Zeros" on the name.

"Honestly, I just came up with the zeros automatically just something in my mind," Henderson said, "and kind of you know, you think of double zeros licence to ... you know, do what I gotta do. So I think that goes back to the O.D.D. mentality being overly determined to dominate your day and being the best version of yourself."

Moreover, the Puma Scoot Zeros' "Georgia Peach" will be released on Dec. 15 at the retail price of $100, as per Complex Sneakers.

Scoot Henderson talked about slowly getting adjusted to the NBA

Scoot Henderson has only played 11 games and started in five this season. In those 11 games, he has averaged 9.2 points (35.1% shooting, including 20.5% from 3-point range) and 4.2 assists per game.

The shooting struggles are there as the Trail Blazers rookie continues to find his footing in the NBA. One of his early setbacks in his rookie campaign was his bone bruising and right ankle sprain. The injury caused him 2-3 weeks of playing time with the team.

Since coming back, the struggles at the offensive end are still there for Henderson. But he has shown some strides in a few ball games. In The Oregonian's Aaron Fentress, Henderson talked about slowly finding his mark in the NBA.

"While I'm sitting down, I'm watching the game," Henderson said. "Making sure when I go in there I know what to do. I know what we need. I think it's rookie stuff, honestly, but like I said earlier in the season."

"I'm figuring the refs out and the refs are figuring me out. Figuring out ways I can still be myself, and also not be too aggressive. And I think that just comes with games."

It's only a matter of time until the Trail Blazers guard finally figures everything out and takes off.